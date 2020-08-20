In a unanimous 7-0 vote Thursday, the Cobb County Board of Education approved the formal adoption of the fiscal year 2021 budget, funding more jobs, allowing for scheduled step raises and including an amendment to allocate a total of $3,000 to potential counselors of the year.
The fiscal 2021 budget includes $15 million for COVID-19-related expenses and does not call for any employee furlough days despite deep cuts to state funding. It maintains the same millage rate as the fiscal 2020 budget.
The balanced budget has $1.14 billion in general fund revenues, a drop of $23.6 million compared to fiscal 2020, and $1.17 billion in general fund expenditures, which is $11 million less than fiscal 2020.
During the meeting Thursday, board member David Morgan noted school counselors and social workers are “invaluable, especially with families who are having a hard time adjusting to this virtual environment.” He recommended amending the budget to provide a $1,000 stipend to three counselors of the year — one from the elementary schools, one from the middle schools and one from the high schools. He said the counselors could be “chosen by their peers” and the total cost to the district would be $3,000.
The board approved Morgan’s recommended amendment with a unanimous 7-0 vote.
The board tentatively approved the budget on July 16, and the district held two public forums about it.
During a public forum held virtually over Zoom on Thursday morning, members of the community weighed in on the budget and the proper use of Cobb residents’ tax dollars. Connie Jackson, the president of the Cobb County Association of Educators, called on the board to ensure employee raises are maintained or to find other ways in the budget to value faculty and staff.
“We know that these are unprecedented times, and we know that it has been difficult for everyone, and I know that the budget has changed due to the circumstances we’re currently in, but I would like to encourage all the board members to keep in place the raises and promises that were made to employees,” she said.
According to Jackson, district employees have exceeded expectations since the coronavirus pandemic gripped the United States in March, and the board should find a way to value them for their work.
“I know that increasing the raises is probably not possible right now,” Jackson said, “but if there are any other ways in the budget to make sure that our employees know how valuable they have been since this first started in March, I would really urge you to please honor them and honor the commitment that the staff has made to Cobb County School District.”
The final budget includes scheduled step raises, new salaries that employees earn based on experience, as well as the stipends for potential counselors of the year. The district’s fiscal year runs from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.
