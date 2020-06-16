Cobb residents will have two opportunities this week to learn more and offer their two cents on county and city projects to be funded by a renewal of a one-cent sales tax on the ballot this November.
The Cobb County Board of Commissioners and the county's six cities have laid out for voter review their project lists for the upcoming renewal of the special 1% sales tax, or SPLOST. The county had scheduled 20 town halls to discuss proposed projects from March to May, but COVID-19 closures halted those plans.
Now the county is offering two virtual opportunities for residents to hear from their elected officials on those projects.
On Wednesday, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., CobbTV Networks will present a SPLOST overview featuring Chairman Mike Boyce, Cobb commissioners and county department heads, according to county spokesman Ross Cavitt.
Cavitt said representatives from Cobb's six cities will present during the same time period on Thursday. He said the cities will discuss their needed infrastructure improvement plans and the impact on their budgets if their projects are funded with SPLOST proceeds.
Viewers can comment online or submit questions to SPLOSTcomments@cobbcounty.org.
To view the open houses, watch on:
- YouTube: bit.ly/2FnEdhJ
- Facebook: bit.ly/2SdD3Zx
- Cobb County website: bit.ly/2FmINwz
