A proposed state law change giving voters the choice to abolish county police departments and hand over responsibility to sheriff’s offices has little value in Cobb, according to the county’s top law enforcers.
Senate Bill 317 would “provide a method for the abolition of a county police department and returning the law enforcement functions of such department to the sheriff of the county,” the proposed legislation states.
It was introduced in the Georgia General Assembly by Sen. William Ligon, R-Brunswick, and passed through the Senate Government Oversight Committee before being read a second time in the Senate on Feb. 3, records show.
Ligon told Capitol Beat News this week that counties can currently vote to create their own police departments but not to end them, and that shouldn’t be the case.
There are just a handful of county police departments in Georgia, in the counties of Athens/Clarke, Cobb, DeKalb, Floyd, Fulton, Gwinnett and Henry, according to the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police.
If passed through the Georgia House and signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp, the bill would make it possible for a county government to place the choice of abolishing the county police department on a referendum for residents to vote on.
If voters approved the county resolution in the referendum, the county police department would be abolished 180 days after the referendum, per the proposed law change.
“At such time, all property, equipment, records, documents, funds, and other items in the possession or control of the county police department shall be transferred to the sheriff of the county,” SB 317 states.
Such a change is not needed in Cobb, according to top local law enforcers.
“I don’t believe for a minute that would happen and I can’t see what benefit to the citizens that would bring,” Acworth Police Chief Wayne Dennard told the MDJ Friday.
Dennard said Cobb County citizens are “truly blessed” to be served by such a wonderful county police department as Cobb’s, which maintains excellent working relationships with the local sheriff’s office and the county’s six city police departments.
“As I travel around the state and talk to other police chiefs and tell the story of what a great relationship we have, it’s almost like I get a jaw-dropping reaction,” Dennard said. “I can’t imagine having a better relationship.”
Dennard said Cobb County Police Chief Tim Cox does a “fantastic job,” as does all of his command staff and all the majors at the precinct level.
“There’s ongoing dialogue and constant communication,” he said. “I can’t imagine dissolving the Cobb County Police Department. The sheriff in our county has his duties and responsibilities and while it sometimes might appear that there’s some overlap, if it is, it’s very minimal. The county police department is a full-service police department that has a totally different mission than our Cobb County Sheriff’s Office.”
In a statement to the MDJ Friday, Chief Cox said his county police department wants the best for the community and abolishing it would go against that.
“The Cobb County Police Department handles a significant number of calls for police services every year and to transfer that responsibility to another law enforcement agency could cause a significant strain on manpower for the receiving agency,” Cox said.
Cobb Sheriff Neil Warren also gave the MDJ a statement Friday, which read: “The Cobb sheriff’s office and the Cobb police department work very well together to serve the citizens of Cobb County. Since this bill will need to pass both chambers and be signed by the Governor I will continue to watch it and see what changes may or may not occur before commenting further.”
Smyrna Police Chief David Lee, who officially retired Friday, said the proposed bill could be good or bad in theory, but is not a practical, nor necessary change in Cobb.
“Our sheriff’s office here in Cobb, they’re not first responders,” Lee told the MDJ this week. “The sheriff’s office and the county police have two different missions. If you have a captain from the sheriff’s department, how’s he going to be able to transfer straight into a captain who would be over a police precinct where they’re actually doing first responder work? They don’t really have that experience.”
Lee also said some sheriffs probably wouldn’t want the responsibility of county police work, with enough on their plate as it is running a jail.
“Here in metro Atlanta where we have county police, the sheriff’s departments typically don’t have to worry about those (police) types of things,” he said.
Lee also wondered about the logistics and cost of transferring responsibilities between departments.
“Right away you’re having to buy new uniforms for about 650 people, re-mark your cars, it would be a major expense to do it,” he said. “I could understand it if the county police wasn’t being run properly, but I don’t know in metro Atlanta we’ve county police that have major problems like that. Any police department is going to have problems now and then but in the grand scheme of things I just think if the county police are doing their job, I think the cost in doing that … it’s ridiculous to do that.”
Austell Police Chief Bob Starrett said he thinks the idea of a law change to allow voters to abolish county police departments has come up before. Starrett himself spent 20 years in the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and said sheriff’s offices are capable of doing everything themselves “without any problem. But he also said “we are not having any issues with the (Cobb County Police Department) doing it either.”
“It would be more of a budget concern for the county than anything else,” Starrett said. “It wouldn’t affect us (Austell Police Department) either way.”
