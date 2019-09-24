Average SAT scores in the Cobb County School District increased by seven points over last year to 1114 in 2019, according to a news release the district issued Tuesday night.
The test is made up of a writing and math section, and 1600 is a perfect score. In 2016, the maximum score changed from 2400 to 1600.
Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said in the news release the increase and the school district’s comparison to state and national scores reflect its focus on the achievement of each student.
“The Georgia Milestones scores, graduation rate, and now the outstanding SAT scores show that Cobb students are seeing increased success year, after year,” Ragsdale said.
Nearly 5,600 Cobb students in the 2019 class took the SAT.
On the evidence-based reading and writing section, Cobb students’ average score of 565 is two points higher than 2018. In math, Cobb students’ scores increased by five points to 549.
Topping the district’s performance was Walton High School, where SAT-takers averaged a score of 1288. Pope High School averaged 1220, and Lassiter High School’s average came in at 1212.
“Student success is our goal, and we all work together to make that goal a reality,” said Walton Principal Catherine Mallanda. “Our students are driven to succeed and work hard to meet the challenges of rigorous courses that we provide.
Four more high schools — Harrison, Hillgrove, Kennesaw Mountain and Wheeler — scored 1100 or better.
Wheeler was also the most improved school. Wheeler students boosted their average score by 49 points over 2018.
Cobb County’s average of 1114 surpasses the state average by 66 points, and the national average by 75.
