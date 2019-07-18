MARIETTA — Cobb County’s new Chief Magistrate Court Judge Brendan Murphy was officially sworn in Thursday afternoon during ceremony at the Cobb Superior Court before a packed courtroom of his superiors, colleagues, family and friends.
With his hand on a Bible, Murphy took the oath alongside his wife Sarah, a clinical pharmacist at Northside Hospital, and their children: Therese, 7, and James, 5.
A former senior assistant district attorney and prosecutor, Murphy, 36, thanked dozens of people who helped shape him into a judicial leader worthy of the role.
The east Cobb resident is now responsible for a staff of 70 and a $4.3 million annual budget.
"We are the people's court," Murphy said. "We're open 24 hours a day, seven days a week with 70 people ready to serve you. Overall, our job is to make sure that all people in Cobb County are welcome here and treated with dignity and respect."
Murphy was appointed by Cobb's 10 Superior Court judges to fill the vacancy left by former Chief Magistrate Court Judge Joyette Holmes, who became the Cobb District Attorney at the start of the month.
