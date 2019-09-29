MARIETTA — Cobb County is still trying to shore up its employee retirement program that currently has enough money to fund only half of the pension plan for roughly 6,300 former and current employees.
Despite the county playing catch-up, its liability-heavy pension plan is not expected to be fully funded for another 23 years, according to the board of trustees managing the plan and its assets, who recently presented their annual report to county commissioners.
This is despite the county paying $54.5 million into the plan in fiscal 2019 and allocating another $59.5 million to it for fiscal 2020.
The county has set a goal of fully funding the plan by 2043, meaning it will have to pay for whatever the plan’s asset investments fail to cover in that time.
It’s not a great time for returns, according to the plan trustees, who are recommending the county reduce its expectations about what the plan’s assets are likely to generate going forward, from 7.5% to 7.25%, or a quarter point.
The board’s recommendation comes at an initial $2 million cost for the county, as that’s the additional amount it’s expected to have to pay in fiscal 2020 to cover the reduction in the plan’s investment returns.
Roger Tutterow, an economics professor at Kennesaw State University and the chairman of the Cobb Pension Board of Trustees, led the presentation of the board’s annual report on the plan to county commissioners at their work session Sept. 23.
Tutterow said the board’s suggestion to reduce the assumed rate of return partly had to do with the current low inflation/low yield environment and partly because “we’ve had, quite candidly, the longest bull run in equity markets in modern history.”
“Close to 80% of our assets are in equities and they’ve performed so well over the last 10 years, you have to be a little bit skeptical that we’re going to have that kind of return over the next 10 years,” he said.
Tutterow said lowering the expected rate of return on the plan’s assets “works against us” in terms of how well funded it is, but the 7.25% return assumption will put the county “at the median” for public pension plans.
“Assuming that we make our bogey for the expected rate of return on assets, then we know that the contributions that the county makes every year to help close that gap should bring us back to be fully funded in 30 years and a target of being 90% funded much sooner than that,” he said.
It’s been a decade or so since the county was able to fund more than about half its pension plan, and it was a decade before that when commissioners at the time made the decision to boost retirement benefits.
It was an effort to be more competitive in recruiting public government employees within metro Atlanta, but it came at an ever-increasing cost to the county, especially as benefits were made retroactive.
Currently the county’s contribution to the plan is about 23% of employees’ base pay.
There are about 2,400 active participants and 2,300 retirees that were hired when the county was under a traditional defined benefit plan. Around 1,600 active participants are on the county’s hybrid plan which came into effect at the start of 2010.
The plan’s assets have a market value of more than $640 million and in 2017 returned around 16%.
Compared to other publicly traded entities with less than a billion dollars in assets, Cobb’s plan placed in the eighth percentile for pension plan performance, Tutterow said.
“We on the board are pleased with that, but it obviously doesn’t change the fact that we are still funded well below what we would like to see,” he said.
Tutterow said the plan won’t get any easier to fund going forward, based on the most recent study of Cobb County retirees, which shows they’re living longer.
“Although we’re thrilled with the fact, this has an adverse effect upon how well funded the pension plan is because the longer our employees live the more benefits they’re going to absorb,” he said. “For the most part we’ve done a pretty good job at meeting or exceeding that 7.5% bogey, but that being said, I think we need to acknowledge that going forward it’s going to be even tougher to do so.”
Commissioners acknowledged the financial situation and asked if anything can be done to strengthen the county’s grasp on its retirement benefits.
Commissioner Bob Ott suggested input by an independent expert or group might reveal possibilities.
“It just seems that all we’re doing is barely holding on,” Ott said. “To fund a benefits plan you have to have people coming in the bottom to cover the ones going out the top and we don’t have that anymore, we’re already upside down on that, and it just seems to me, on the current path, we’re never going to get there.”
Ott explained the main problem of the plan in July, during the county’s annual budget deliberations, citing a previous board’s decision to adopt the so-called Rule of 80 and make it retroactive.
That is, if the sum of the employee’s age and years of service total more than 80, they receive full pension benefits.
“The rate retirees received was more than they had paid,” he said. “The board adjusted the pension to a hybrid plan, but that never adjusted the underlying issues. The county is now a few years into a 30-year catch-up.”
Validating this, Cobb finance director Bill Volckmann said the majority of the plan liability is retirees that commissioners have no effect or control over.
“There are very few employees on the traditional plan and most are on the hybrid plan, which pretty much covers the cost of itself on an annual basis,” Volckmann told commissioners Monday. “That’s the challenge this board faced because of the retroactive benefits that were given, those liabilities are almost fixed.”
Commissioner JoAnn Birrell mentioned last year’s negative impact from plan assets as disappointing.
“We were hoping for a better outlook,” she said.
