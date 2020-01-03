As Cobb County enters a new decade, projections about its future growth are forming as part of regional analysis of the metro Atlanta area.
The Atlanta Regional Commission, a planning and intergovernmental agency for the metro’s 10-county region, has looked back at the key issues and trends from 2019 and reported its findings in a New Year’s podcast.
Continued rapid population growth is expected to be the driving force behind the area's transformation in coming decades, particularly in regard to transportation and transit infrastructure and housing, the podcast from What’s New ATL shows.
Metro Atlanta's population is forecast to reach 8.6 million by 2050, an increase of 2.9 million people.
In 2019, the region welcomed 72,500 new residents, the ARC reports.
Cobb’s population is currently around 757,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and is expected to reach one million by 2050, per the latest ARC estimates.
The commission says Cobb will continue to be the third-most populous county in the metro Atlanta region after Gwinnett and Fulton, and will also grow more diverse.
Highlights of the ARC’s 2050 population forecast for Cobb County include that the population will grow by 40% and reach 1.04 million, and the share of Hispanic residents will reach 21% in 2050, up from 13% in 2015.
The predicted population growth in Cobb is a key part of why the county factors into the ARC’s long-range vision for potential transit expansion called Concept 3. This plan includes a bus rapid transit line connecting Kennesaw State University in Cobb and the Arts Center in Midtown Atlanta.
Concept 3 “highlights the region’s priorities and will help guide future planning and investments,” the ARC said.
The commission also made housing a focus of its research throughout the metro, finding there are just over 2 million housing units in the region, of which about 63.2%, or almost 1.3 million, are owner occupied.
Nationally the owner occupancy rate is around 63.8%. In Cobb, it was 64.3% between 2014 and 2018, according to the Census Bureau.
Based on the Census Bureau’s latest housing unit data for Cobb, from July 2018, that would mean about 108,000 of the 302,000 housing units in the county at that time were rented.
“Anyone who’s recently looked for housing in metro Atlanta knows how hard it can be to find anything that’s affordable,” the ARC said in its podcast. “To help guide the way and offer potential solutions, a diverse group of regional leaders collaborated to create the Metro Atlanta Housing Strategy. The goal: fostering a greater mix of housing options in the region, reflective of each community’s specific housing needs.”
The commission’s overall infrastructure plan through 2050 comprises an estimated $173 billion of work and is set to be formally adopted in early 2020, per the podcast.
The plan includes “more transit options, better roads and highways, and an expanded network of multi-use trails,” the ARC said.
Cobb County is partnering with the ARC, Trust for Public Land and the city of Atlanta on a project focused on the Chattahoochee River. This includes a $1.5 million study of 100 miles of the river and surrounding land aimed at creating a new vision for the area, the commission states.
“Over the summer, public forums were held to gather input on the plan, which is now in its development phase,” the ARC podcast stated. “A final study is expected in the first half of 2020.”
On the business end, the metro Atlanta region ranks sixth out of the nation’s 12 largest metro areas for job growth and is experiencing near record employment, the ARC states.
Cobb’s unemployment rate has dropped in the last decade, reaching 3.1% in May 2018, according to the latest statistics from the Georgia Department of Labor.
