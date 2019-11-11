In 1918, on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, an armistice was signed between the world’s powers, bringing an end to World War I.
That act brought silence to the battlefields of Europe, which earlier had echoed with the sounds of bombs and bullets. The signing must have brought loud cheers to the throats of many an American serviceman who realized he would soon be headed back home.
Today, the 11th day of the 11th month marks the day our nation honors the men and women who have signed up to fight for it. In Cobb County, Veterans Day is marked both with solemn silence and with hearty cheers.
MariettaMarietta Square will host the city’s 15th annual Veterans Day Parade featuring marching bands, floats and military vehicles.
When the parade steps off at Roswell Street Baptist Church at 11 a.m., troops, musicians and floats will go down Roswell Street and loop around Marietta Square at 11:11 a.m.
This year’s grand marshal will be retired Capt. Charles E. Polk III, U.S. Coast Guard Reserve, who will also be the keynote speaker at a ceremony in Glover Park scheduled to begin at noon.
SmyrnaThe city of Smyrna will hold its annual Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Nov. 11. Held at the Twentieth Century Veterans Memorial, attendees can use the address of 2800 King St. for driving directions.
KennesawThe city of Kennesaw will honor the service of military members past and present with a complimentary lunch on Monday from noon to 2 p.m. at the Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive in Kennesaw.
All veterans and active duty military are invited to attend. No identification will be required.
The Ron Asby North Cobb American Legion Post 304 is partnering with Kennesaw city officials and Parks and Recreation staff to host the lunch. Other sponsors include Rafferty’s Restaurant & Bar, HighPoint Church and Kennesaw Family Life Church.
A small program will include acknowledgements from Mayor Derek Easterling and assistant city manager Marty Hughes, presentation of colors by North Cobb-Harrison NJROTC Unit and a special ceremony by Post 304.
For more information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call 770-422-9714.
AcworthAcworth Mayor Tommy Allegood will be keynote speaker at 2 p.m. at Patriots Point at Cauble Park for that city’s Veterans Day ceremony.
The Veterans Memorial at Patriot’s Point at Cauble Park features the service flags of the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard all surrounding the American Flag. The concrete dome structure is surrounded by a paver walkway with engraved paver stones, and the public may honor a veteran by purchasing a paver on the Acworth Parks and Recreation website.
For more information, visit www.acworthparksandrecreation.org.
Powder SpringsPowder Springs residents will gather at 11 a.m. at the Veteran’s Memorial at Powder Springs Library, 4181 Atlanta St., to honor those who have served.
AustellAustell’s Veterans Day celebration will be held at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 2651 Veterans Memorial Highway.
