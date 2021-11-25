Snarled supply chains and labor shortages might have some holiday shoppers nervous about finding every gift on their list. But brick-and-mortar retailers in Cobb say they’re ready for whatever Black Friday shoppers might throw at them.
“All the owners I’ve spoken to haven’t had any supply chain issues,” Johnny Fulmer, owner of The Keeping Room and Church Street Market and Downtown Marietta Development Authority member, said. “Maybe one or two items we won’t be able to stock, but that’s about it.”
Despite a surge in online shopping during the pandemic, in-person shopping Black Friday is expected to be busier than it was last year, according to industry observers and retailers who spoke to the MDJ.
Shelly Weidner, the director of mall marketing and business development at Kennesaw’s Town Center mall, said Stnta’s first appearance at the mall this holiday season Nov. 12 was the largest ever at Town Center.
“We've been having a steady stream of shoppers since early November,” Weidner said. “Traffic's really been picking up, I think people are ready to get back out there and go in person and go shop for their gifts for everyone since, you know, last year was so different.”
The National Retail Federation expects Black Friday sales to increase both online and in stores this year, with total sales domestically expected to exceed $800 million. If this is the case, this year would mark the 12th consecutive year that Balck Friday sales have increased from the previous year.
NRF Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz believes that the outlook for this year’s holiday sales is very positive.
“The unusual and beneficial position we find ourselves in is that households have increased spending vigorously throughout most of 2021 and remain with plenty of holiday purchasing power,” he said.
Kleinhenz believes the only problem facing stores this Black Friday is their ability to keep their merchandise stocked. If stores can avoid inventory problems, Kleinhenz believes that retailers could be in for a “stellar holiday sales season.”
Findings from a Gallup survey conducted earlier this month reached a slightly different conclusion; it found consumers expect to spend a little more this holiday season, with a drop in in-person shopping.
Shoppers expect to spend around $886 on gifts for the holidays this year, an almost $30 increase from last year.
Of those polled, 56% expect to do a majority of their holiday shopping online, an increase of 8% from last year. Only 24% of respondents expected to do their shopping in department stores, a 9% decrease from last year.
The same Gallup poll found that 60% of those polled had not started their holiday shopping at the time of the survey, while only 4% of respondents had actually finished their shopping at the time of the survey.
Holly Quinlan, president of Cobb Travel and Tourism, predicted “a healthy mix of online and in-person” shopping on Black Friday.
“Black Friday could see more people in the stores than in years past because of concern about supply issues,” she wrote in an email. “Many people are focused on making their purchases earlier.”
Major retailers such as Walmart and Best Buy are already offering their wares at discounted prices. In Cobb, Town Center, Avenue East Cobb and Cumberland Mall have posted their Black Friday deals on their websites, while Avenue West Cobb notes the first 150 shoppers who show up Friday will get “a survival tote bag filled with deals + goodies essential to surviving the craziest of shopping days!”
Christina McCarthy, events coordinator at Avenue West Cobb, said the survival totes would contain, among other things, coupons for deals on top of those its retailers are already offering Black Friday shoppers.
“I've been having fun putting this together,” she said of the survival totes. “They're so heavy, they’re probably going to put them in the car, honestly.”
There may be fewer deals to find among smaller, independent retailers, Fulmer said.
Regarding any deals on Black Friday “We as a store are not promotional,” he said. “Most other stores will not be running sales, but that’s okay because we have such lovely people shopping here at Marietta square.”
