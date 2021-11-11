CUMBERLAND — While the days of restaurants instituting mass layoffs and desperate cost-cutting measures have passed, the pandemic has brought lasting changes to the nature of employment and customer service, Cobb County restaurateurs Quinton Austin and Todd Mussman told the Cobb Chamber of Commerce's Cumberland Area Council.
Austin, the managing partner and co-owner of the Copeland’s Atlanta Franchise group, has led restaurants such as O’Charleys, Maggiano’s, Rosa Mexicano, True Food Kitchen, and Copeland’s. Mussman, meanwhile, is the co-founder of Smyrna restaurants Muss and Turner’s and MTH Pizza, and has worked at Food Studio, South City Kitchen, and Sala.
The two restaurant experts spoke about how they kept restaurants afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the ongoing challenges they face.
Help wanted
The panelists spent plenty of time discussing the tight labor market that has vexed employers as consumers have started spending more. Supply issues, competition for workers and increased demand has created problems across industries.
At Copeland’s, Austin said they are doing 120% of pre-pandemic sales with 80% of the staff. The employees are making more than ever, but they’re also working more than ever.
Restaurant workers, always on their feet, walk for miles during their shift. They perform under pressure to pump out orders on time. Austin worries about them getting burned out.
The industry, Austin said, is competing with fast food chains that have deeper pockets, with Amazon, and with gig work that offers flexible hours.
“It's very taxing on the person, both mentally and physically,” Austin said. “I think that working in a restaurant is 1,000% something that everyone should have to do. Because not only does it teach you to respect strangers, which should be a common thing ... but it also teaches you life skills that you're going to take way beyond restaurants.”
Servers have always tended to be transitory, people that have other jobs or plans, Mussman said. Cooks, though, were more willing to pursue restaurants as a career. That’s not necessarily the case anymore, he said. Most of the good cooks have found a home at a restaurant or left the field.
“Because I'll tell you, it’s hard,” Mussman said. “It's just hard. It's hot, there’s sharp things, there's hot things that'll burn you, you can slip and fall, it's tight quarters. So, it's really not an easy job. And you got to be a certain kind of individual, I think, to want to do it.”
Wages have gone up to attract and retain workers, Austin said, and restaurants have had to raise prices to compensate for those costs.
“It's crazy to think that a year ago, maybe two years ago, we were looking at places like Washington State, (saying) ‘These guys are nuts, how are you going to raise the minimum wage to $15? How do you sustain that?’ I don't have a single person on my team, no matter what they do, that now makes less than that,” Austin said.
Mussman concurred, saying the minimum wage for his restaurants is now $16 an hour.
Copeland’s has some employees, “lifers,” that have been there for 15 or 20 years, and a solid group of employees that have been there a few years.
“But that zero to four months, just turns like a wheel,” Austin said.
Mussman agrees, saying his restaurants are pretty well staffed, but that the problem is less about hiring than retention. It’s a big expense to hire and train someone, only for them to suddenly quit after just a few weeks or months.
“What was once a very appealing, very cool, kind of cutting edge industry as is the restaurant, is now just something else,” Austin said.
Staying alive
Both restaurateurs were forced to lay off more than 100 employees at the start of the pandemic, with Austin lamenting that he couldn’t even have those conversations in-person. Nobody knew at first how bad things would get. All that uncertainty was both humbling and scary, Austin said. Copeland’s stayed open as long as it could, only closing when a statewide mandate forced it to do so.
“We're not here to be the COVID police. … but we absolutely followed all the guidelines put in place by the county, by the CDC,” Austin said.
Copeland’s was doing 25% of its pre-pandemic sales after the pandemic hit. The chain reacted quickly, building tents in front of their restaurants for customers to pick up to-go orders in. The two locations in Georgia, Kennesaw and Cumberland, operated with five or six managers running the restaurants — “front-of-house managers got a real quick lesson on how to cook,” Austin said.
At Mussman’s restaurants, the story was the same. In a short period of time, the eateries were being run by a skeleton crew of managers who themselves took pay cuts. Most employees, 146, to be precise, were furloughed.
Muss and Turner’s and MTH Pizza quickly pivoted to takeout options. Luckily, the two restaurants had recently updated their point-of-sale softwares, enabling them to set up online ordering.
“Some people say luck is preparedness meeting opportunity,” Mussman said.
Mussman’s restaurants also saw family meals become popular during the pandemic. They’re still being purchased, but sales have gone from about 60-80 meals per night to 10 or 12 meals per night.
At Copeland’s, the restaurants started partnering with Uber Eats, Postmates, Grubhub and the like, after initially resisting those services. Packaging costs doubled overnight, Austin said.
“There's very little money in it,” Austin said of the delivery apps. “If you know the legalities and percentages that some of these guys (delivery services) take. If that's your only option, that’s what you do.”
But consumers have been, by and large, willing to pay more for the convenience of delivery.
Austin said he was amazed that people would pay for a $50 dish to-go, when the presentation is less impressive. The to-go ethos has penetrated throughout society, and he thinks it’s here to stay in some form.
Pre-pandemic, about 8% of Copeland’s orders were to-go. It was a convenient option, Austin said, but it wasn’t his restaurant's forté. After the pandemic started, takeout shot up to 30%. Now, it’s about 22%.
Copeland’s, having to reduce in-person capacity, removed booths from the restaurants. Austin said he’d rather have fewer tables than a restaurant with empty tables.
“I hated walking in restaurants and seeing,... ‘This table closed for social distancing,’” Austin said.
The chain tried to provide a sense of normalcy, Austin said. If they felt safe to do so, patrons could receive a dining experience that is more than just receiving food in a box with a plastic fork.
Mussman made similar comments, saying his restaurants are selling not just food, but an experience. Ensuring that staff could provide the best experience, given the circumstances, was paramount.
“Investing in our people is the most important thing we can possibly do,” Mussman said. “And make sure that our people are prepared to provide that experience for you.”
Mussman said his eateries also changed their service options to adapt, eliminating a period where the restaurant closed between lunch and dinner.
“That level of business between the two-and-a-half hour period every day, and the ability to get the extra drink on the table and upsell the dessert … you don't have to do as many covers per day to hit the same kind of sales,” Mussman said.
For both restaurateurs, their partnerships with civic groups, local schools and nonprofits made dividends when times got tough.
“We're very much a back-scratching community, in the sense that our guests are gonna take care of us when they see us taking care of them,” Austin said.
Austin said his businesses doubled down on community services — when lockdown was instituted, for instance, they cooked meals for the community with food that would have gone bad anyway.
Mussman and Austin both said that customers added large tips to their orders to support struggling restaurant workers. At Mussman’s restaurants, an employee crisis fund was established, which raised $125,000. Mussman is also a founding board member of the Giving Kitchen, which provides emergency assistance to food service workers through financial support and community resources.
“The community has just come out in droves to help us,” Mussman said. “And that's us, I guess, capitalizing on all the deposits we've made into the community over the course of those years.”
Federal assistance helped, too. Both men said their business received Paycheck Protection Program loans. For Austin, it helped Copeland’s thrive, not just survive, when business got back to normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.