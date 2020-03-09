CUMBERLAND — Health officials are awaiting confirmation of whether another two Cobb County residents have coronavirus, after their presumptive tests were positive.
Gov. Brian Kemp and the Georgia Department of Public Health announced the latest likely cases in the state late Sunday. Already one Cobb County resident has been isolated in their home with coronavirus, as one of five Georgians confirmed to have it as of Monday morning.
News of more likely Cobb cases comes as the county prepares to welcome over 30 Georgians and other Southeast residents who have been stranded on the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California, with 21 people on board testing positive for coronavirus.
The passengers, who are not among those confirmed to have the virus, are expected to arrive at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta late Monday or early Tuesday, and will be quarantined and tested at the military base. They are being securely transferred to Georgia from California, Kemp confirmed.
Kemp was in Cobb Monday morning, speaking to members of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce at their latest Marquee Monday event at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Cumberland.
“I want to thank all the leadership here in Cobb under (Cobb Board of Commissioners) Chairman (Mike) Boyce for your support of those individuals on the cruise ship that are coming our way,” Kemp said. “Look, there are Georgians on that boat and if that was my family or my loved ones I would want my state to stand up and say ‘we’re going to bring you home.’ I appreciate your support and all you’re doing. I’ve told the White House this, we’ve been on the phone with them all weekend, we’re staying ready in Georgia to support their efforts and we’ve got a great team out there that’s doing that and I have full confidence in them.”
Kemp was joined in Cobb by U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Georgia, and U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville, as well as Pete Quinones, head of the Metro Atlanta Ambulance Service, who said residents should expect to see a slightly different response to 911 calls as a result of coronavirus.
"You are going to see us (first responders) with protective head gear on, a mask, with gloves as usual and with a gown," Quinones said. "That's not the typical response, but in this case we have no choice, we're doing all we can."
Loeffler said she flew into Dobbins on Air Force One Friday with President Donald Trump, and was able to see some of the behind-the-scenes preparation being done locally for coronavirus at Dobbins and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"Know the president truly supports and loves our country," Loeffler said. "He was truly touched by the welcome, he still has that wonder at the American people and what we're capable of. I'm so proud to have the CDC here in the state of Georgia, talk about a powerhouse of resources, 8,000 employees adding billions to our economy. For every billion (dollars) we put into CDC, two billion comes back."
Kemp said Sunday night that definitive testing was completed earlier that day at the Georgia Public Health Laboratory on four individuals, including two from Cobb, whose presumptive tests were positive. The results of the tests to confirm whether their illness is coronavirus have been submitted to the CDC for verification, the governor said.
“One individual is from Fulton County, another individual is from Cherokee County, and the other two individuals are from Cobb County, but they have no connection to each other,” the state said in a press release Sunday night. “All of the individuals are hospitalized, and the sources of their infections are not known.”
With the addition of these four presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, there are now six presumptive positives pending confirmatory testing by the CDC, the state confirmed. The other two are in Gwinnett and Fulton counties, and were reported by the state several days earlier.
The five confirmed cases of coronavirus in Georgia as of Monday morning were the one Cobb resident, three Fulton County residents and one person in Polk County.
The Cobb resident with the disease is isolated at home, having recently returned from Italy, the state announced in a press release Saturday morning.
The cases in Fulton County include a father and son, the father having just returned from Italy. The homeschooled 15-year-old son had attended a class with around 20 other homeschooled students in Woodstock a couple of days before presenting with symptoms, the state said, prompting the Cherokee County center to close voluntarily for two weeks as a precaution.
It’s not known whether the Cherokee person who presumptively tested positive for coronavirus had anything to do with the Woodstock center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.