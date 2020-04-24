MARIETTA — Sporting a surgical mask and ready with a forehead thermometer, Alex Homyak, a front desk worker at Three-13 Salon, Spa & Boutique, posted herself at the front door of the Marietta business Friday morning, ready for the influx of customers she knew was coming.
Before they were allowed to enter, Homyak asked each patron to review a list of questions — whether they had a cough, had come into contact with anyone who’d had COVID-19 and others — before presenting them with a mask and a sticker showing they’d been checked in and screened.
Salons, barbers, gyms and parks began opening around Cobb on Friday, after Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive order earlier this week allowed them to begin serving customers again, as long as they follow health guidelines provided by the state. Restaurants will be allowed to reopen for dine-in services on Monday.
Some local businesses have chosen to stay closed for another week or more, while others are opening with strict social distancing and sanitation guidelines.
Inside the Marietta salon on Canton Road, just south of its intersection with Piedmont Road, customers and employees chatted through masks as they showed up for their haircuts, nail appointments and facials.
Lester Crowell, a managing partner at Three-13, said as soon as the salon announced it would reopen Friday, stylists’ and technicians’ phones began ringing off the hook. He said store hours have been restored to normal and Sunday hours have been extended.
“Even when the governor was talking about us coming back to work last Monday, (stylists’) phones just started blowing up,” he said, adding that appointments have already been booked out into next week and other salons have reported the same.
Crowell said the salon has allowed employees to delay returning to work if they don’t feel comfortable, an offer that about half of the around 80 employees on staff took advantage of for the weekend. But, he said, only three employees — including one with a heart condition and one with a family member in chemotherapy — said they’ll delay returning to work until at least May.
The salon has also spread employees’ schedules throughout the week and extended all appointment slots to at least an hour long up from 30 or 45 minutes to limit foot traffic in the building. He said they’re also requiring every employee to leave a seat empty between them to allow 10 to 12 feet between every customer while appointments are happening.
“Of course we want to get back to as much of normal as we can eventually, but we’re not interested in jumping the gun. We’re going to take it slow and follow the guidelines ... and see where we’re headed,” Crowell said.
But Three-13 customers seemed unfazed by the thought of heading out into public to get a haircut. Some said they’d become too shaggy to wait any longer.
Julie Itkin, a Marietta resident and paraprofessional for Cobb schools, said when Three-13 announced they’d be taking appointments on Friday, she “jumped on it.”
“I’m not afraid,” Itkin said. She spoke with the MDJ as international stylist Tracy Collie held her hair between her first two fingers and trimmed the ends. Itkin said, since she’s been at home as school buildings have been closed, she’s had plenty of time to listen to expert opinions on how to stay healthy while balancing normal life.
“I think you need to be practical ... but as a small business owner, it’s important to make a living, too. You have to balance both things,” she said, adding that she’d love to return to local restaurants on Monday as well. “There’s no reason to wait anymore. I think we need to get back to business.”
Other customers told the MDJ they’d be getting their haircut and heading straight home.
Getting active again
At Crossfit 11:24, just off Powder Springs Street near Marietta Square, Callie Cooke, who owns the gym with her husband, said their location is one of the first gyms to reopen. But, she said, they have done so with strict limitations.
Cooke said, though wearing masks is discretionary, everyone inside is expected to adhere to social distancing guidelines. She gestured to large squares and arrows made of blue tape on the gym floor.
The squares, she said, are a personal space for each patron, and the arrows show them where to walk while they retrieve weights or other supplies. As she wiped down a stationary bike, Cooke said gym showers have also been closed and bathroom stall access has been limited.
The gym has also limited its hours and instead of its normal schedule of workout classes, is offering “open gym time,” where a workout will be written out and posted for patrons but is optional.
Cooke said the gym saw around 30 people participating in a single class before the coronavirus closures began but now has limited time slots to a maximum of 10 people. Through the Friday morning hours, she said she hadn’t yet seen 10 visitors at once.
“We’re not having the classes. ... And everything’s based on sign-up,” she said. “So I’d say attendance has been as expected.”
Gyms including L.A. Fitness and Planet Fitness have opted to stay closed until further notice. L.A. Fitness sent an email to its members saying it will wait until the company sees “a greater consensus between the federal, state and local authorities on the proper path forward.”
“Also, we have received many emails and phone calls from members and want you to know we are listening and taking what you say into consideration,” the email states in part, noting customers won’t be billed as closures continue. “As soon as we see a clearer indication that the time is right, we will notify you of our plans to reopen.”
Around lunchtime in Kennesaw, about a dozen people could be seen walking, biking or riding a scooter on the asphalt path around Swift-Cantrell Park.
Kennesaw’s parks were among the first to open, though hours are limited and playgrounds, workout equipment, skateparks and dog parks will remain closed. Acworth parks were scheduled to open beginning at 5 p.m. Friday and Cobb parks and trails on Saturday.
Leticia Pitts, who lives just behind Swift-Cantrell, walked her 11-year-old shih tzu, Ike, something she said she’d been waiting to do at the park for weeks. Pitts said she has a heart condition and diabetes and so has to remain as active as possible. She said she walked Ike at Swift-Cantrell park twice a day before the coronavirus closed it and has taken shorter walks around her neighborhood in the meantime.
“You wouldn’t believe how I feel. For me, it’s just a (relief). ... I’m retired, so this is my job,” she said, pointing to Ike on his leash and laughing. “I need activity constantly.”
Pitts said when the coronavirus first became a concern in Cobb County, the 70-year-old was worried as someone identified as “high-risk.” But after a visit to the doctor and a negative COVID-19 test at Kennestone Hospital last month, she said her mind was put at ease.
At the park, she says, people aren’t crowded and largely don’t stop to chat, so she’s not worried about catching anything.
How will business reopenings affect the economy?
Dr. Roger Tutterow, an economics professor at Kennesaw State University, said while some businesses have begun to reopen, many have chosen to stay closed for at least another week and any businesses deemed essential have been open through the entire state of emergency.
Additionally, he said the businesses that were eligible to reopen on Friday are a modest part of the overall economy and aren’t ones that people visit frequently — monthly for a haircut, for example. Tutterow said for those reasons, he wouldn’t expect the money spent by Cobb’s errand runners and others around the state on Friday to have a significant effect on the economy in the near future.
And it’s still too early, he added, to tell just how many consumers will continue staying home out of concern for their own health.
“I’m sure there’s a significant portion of the population that is really not very concerned about the risk right now, and there’s some that are very concerned. I think it’ll be kind of (interesting) over the next several weeks to see how quickly people reengage,” Tutterow said.
He declined to say whether he agreed with Kemp’s decision to allow the reopenings as early as he did or whether he thought it was an economic decision. But, he said, governments will always be challenged with decisions like the one Kemp has had to make.
“At every level of government, there are decisions about balancing out public health concerns against economic effects,” Tutterow said. “We are in uncharted territory in the sense of saying we do not have perfect clarity with regard to understanding everything about the virus. So you’re going to get a diversity of opinions about how you balance out those (concerns).”
