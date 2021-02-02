Cobb County residents who have not had the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine may have to wait until March or April, according to the county's top public health official.
Dr. Janet Memark, director of Cobb-Douglas Public Health, said in a CobbTV video Monday that's how long it could take for an increased supply to come.
Friday, people who checked the county's website for appointments to get a vaccine this week found there were none available due to the lack of supply, for the second week in a row.
Because supply is so low, public health officials are focusing on administering the second doses to people who have received the first one within the recommended 42-day window, Memark said.
Cobb's vaccine troubles continue as a more contagious COVID-19 variant first identified in the U.K. has been identified in the county. Experts don't yet know if the new variant is more deadly.
In an email to Cobb and Douglas County residents, Memark said testing to confirm whether it's the U.K. variant or the main strain the community has been seeing can be delayed "to the point where case investigation and contact tracing may be obsolete."
"I know that we are excited that case rates have been dropping, but please DO NOT let down your guard. We only have a very small percentage of our population that is fully vaccinated. If we let this variant take hold, we will be in for another deadly surge and delay in returning back to normal life," she said in the email. "Please hold out a little longer and continue to WEAR your masks, physically distance from others, WASH your hands and do not gather with people outside of your family. There is a light that we see. It will take us all moving together to get to it."
Tuesday, Georgia saw 162 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, the second-highest in a single day since the pandemic began. The state's deadliest reported day was Jan. 19, with 167 deaths.
Cobb saw three reported COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, down from earlier this month, but was still averaging nearly six deaths a day over the last seven days.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Tuesday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday
|Category
|2/2/21
|Change
|Cases
|51,119
|+191
|Hospitalizations
|2,591
|+4
|Deaths
|705
|+3
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday
|Category
|2/2/21
|Change
|Cases
|755,412
|+2,996
|Hospitalizations
|50,685
|+362
|Deaths
|12,772
|+162
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
