Six Cobb County residents have graduated with doctoral degrees in osteopathic medicine, pharmacy and physical therapy from Suwanee’s Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM), the school announced.
Degrees were conferred to the graduates in a ceremony held at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta on May 27.
The graduates, degrees conferred and home cities are as follows:
♦ Amna Jamshad, doctor of osteopathic medicine, Marietta Shilpa Jhol, doctor of osteopathic medicine, Marietta
♦ Sagar C. Patel, doctor of osteopathic medicine, Marietta
♦ Samir Sarda, doctor of osteopathic medicine, Marietta
♦ Jeffrey Francis Clark, doctor of pharmacy, Kennesaw
♦ Allison Lindsey Pickron, doctor of physical therapy, Marietta
♦ Graduates of the doctoral osteopathic medicine program will continue their medical training in different locations nationwide, including New York, Florida, Georgia and Illinois.
