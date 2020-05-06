KENNESAW — Hundreds more Cobb County residents can and should be getting tested for COVID-19 than the current daily number, according to staff at a Kennesaw State University testing site.
The testing location, set up inside the Central Parking Deck at Kennesaw State University off Frey Road, is being operated by personnel from Georgia National Guard in partnership with KSU Police and nurses from Augusta University.
It opened on April 23 and can easily accommodate 500 test recipients each morning during the operating hours between 8 a.m. and midday, Augusta University nurse Stephanie Hillary told the MDJ.
At present, less than 100 people a day typically get tested at the site, Hillary said, adding she thinks it might be because word hasn’t yet spread that anyone can drive in to get a test, even without appointments or doctor referrals, and the entire process is free.
“We want to do more tests, that’s why we’re here,” Hillary said. “That way the state can get a better idea of numbers, and that’s what Gov. Brian Kemp wants. So we want to swab everybody.”
Large signs along Frey Road notify motorists of the testing site, but just a few cars turned in while the MDJ visited Wednesday.
All anyone needs to get tested is official identification, such as a Georgia driver’s license, Hillary said, adding no children under the age of 10 are currently being tested at the site.
A phone with internet access is helpful for on-site registration, and results are delivered online via an emailed link to a private webpage.
At most, testing takes 10 minutes at the KSU site, staff said.
Testing process
Those already registered for a test at KSU can simply drive in and are briefly screened while in their vehicles, then directed to the nearby drive-thru test area where a nurse swabs the inside of a test recipient's nostrils.
No one getting tested leaves their vehicle.
After about 48 hours, test recipients get emailed a link to privately access their results online.
Those without registration go through the same process at the KSU site, where the registration is done before testing.
Even those who need to register on site are usually in and out within 15 minutes, said Lt. Brian Murphy of the Georgia National Guard.
“Everyone seems to be appreciative,” he said of those getting tests done.
Each morning there are around 17-20 Georgia National Guard personnel on site, Murphy said, as well as three Augusta University nurses and two KSU Police officers.
“It seems here lately that we get more walk-ins than appointments,” Hillary said, adding she usually leads people through the registration process. “I give them the number to the hotline and the password, and their details then appear in the system and I put the order through for them to get swabbed. It’s an easy process and if they don’t understand it, we’re here to help them get through it.”
Every safety precaution is being taken, Hillary said, explaining the nurses wear two pairs of gloves while working — one long pair extending to their elbows that the nurses keep on, and an outer pair of shorter disposable gloves that get trashed and replaced after each test.
Nurses also liberally apply hand sanitizer to their under-gloves before putting the new outer gloves on each time, Hillary said.
“It’s always safety first 100%,” she said. “And then we double check all the IDs and swabs to make sure the results all line up.”
All staff spoken to by the MDJ at the KSU site said they felt completely safe and comfortable conducting the tests, and all wore masks and gloves with the nurses also in protective surgical gowns.
Marietta testing
There is also a COVID-19 testing site at Jim Miller Park in Marietta, which was the first drive-thru testing location established in the county for the coronavirus pandemic.
There, testing is a similar process with recipients able to stay in their vehicles the entire time.
The Marietta testing site opened March 18 and is operated by Cobb and Douglas Public Health, which says between 250 and 360 tests are now being conducted there each day.
Communications Director Valerie Crow said Wednesday that 3,879 tests had been done at the Marietta location since it opened seven weeks ago.
Just under 10% of the tests done by Cobb and Douglas Public Health to date have returned positive, Crow said.
“We are working on breaking it down by county, but don’t have that information right now,” she said of the positive test rate.
Both the Marietta and KSU testing sites will remain open until further notice, staff said.
Cobb and Douglas Public Health has also launched a new daily report online for people to find locally specific information related to the coronavirus pandemic.
To see the information for Cobb communities, visit https://reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1.
