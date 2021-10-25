With $700,000 in unpaid water bills outstanding in Cobb County, the Board of Commissioners is scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to accept federal assistance to recoup those debts.
Lower-income residents, should the funds be accepted, would be eligible for aid covering water and sewer bills in a program similar to the county’s rental assistance efforts. The aid would be open to residents making 60% or less of Georgia’s median household income – roughly $51,000 per year for a family of four, per a program flyer.
If approved, the program will be administered by Tallatoona Community Action Partnership, a Cartersville-based nonprofit which has worked with Cobb on heating assistance programs in the past.
It wasn’t immediately clear, however, how much aid would be available to residents. Funds for the program come from the March 2021 federal stimulus package, but were left to Georgia’s Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) to distribute. Cobb spokesman Ross Cavitt told the Journal last week the county hadn’t received any information from DFCS on caps for each household.
Tallatoona Community Action Project did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday, but there is no cost to the county to enlist in the program, per documents prepared by water system director Judy Jones.
The program is set to open Nov. 1, and will be open only to households with disconnected service or past due bills for the first two months. Starting Jan. 3, 2022, eligibility will expand to seniors over 60 and families with children ages five and under. Finally, in February, it will open to the general public.
