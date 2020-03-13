Federal agents have arrested and charged six Cobb County residents accused of being involved in a large-scale fraud and money laundering operation that duped victims out of more than $30 million.
A Smyrna resident, Marietta resident, Powder Springs resident and three Mableton residents are charged with money laundering conspiracy, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice Friday.
The local defendants are:
♦ Solomon Agyapong, aka ‘Gumpe’, 31, of Marietta.
♦ Prince Sheriff Okai, 26, of Mableton.
♦ Alexus Ciera Johnson, 26, of Mableton.
♦ Abubakar Sadik Ibrahim, 26, of Mableton.
♦ Gregory Thomas Hudson, 38, of Powder Springs.
♦ Desire Elorm Tamakloe, aka ‘Chubby’, 25, of Smyrna.
Seventeen other suspects from outside the county were also involved, authorities say.
According to federal authorities, the scheme targeted citizens, corporations and financial institutions throughout the United States.
Various scams were used, involving fake emails sent to business accounts, phony romances, and “retirement account” schemes in which criminals posed as account holders to withdraw life savings, with one victim losing $646,840 and another losing $288,000.
The defendants served as money launderers for other individuals throughout the world who conducted cyber-enabled fraud, according to the federal justice department.
“Over the course of the conspiracy, the defendants and their co-conspirators laundered over $30 million in fraud proceeds,” the department’s press release stated. “The defendants created multiple sham companies that did not have physical premises, earn legitimate income, or pay wages to employees. In turn, the defendants opened business bank accounts at multiple financial institutions to facilitate receipt of the fraudulent money.”
Suspects also opened personal bank accounts to receive stolen money, often using false identities and victims’ identities, per the justice department.
“After funds were deposited into the defendants’ bank accounts, the money was quickly withdrawn from the accounts and circulated among the defendants,” the department said.
At least three of the suspects face other charges of bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, and wire fraud.
“Fraud schemes, like the ones perpetrated and facilitated by these defendants, inflict considerable losses on citizens, companies and the financial system,” said U.S. Attorney Byung “BJay” Pak. “Some of these schemes target the elderly and often deplete the victims’ entire life savings. These arrests affirm the department of justice’s commitment to prosecuting those who prey on our most vulnerable citizens.”
Cobb County and Smyrna police were among more than 30 investigating agencies on the case.
“The FBI would like to thank our numerous federal, state and local law enforcement partners who helped make these arrests possible,” said Chris Hacker, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta. “There is no way we can make the victims of these schemes, many who have lost their life savings, whole again. Hopefully the arrests and pending prosecutions will at least give them solace that someone is being held accountable for their losses.”
The other suspects in the case include 12 from Georgia, residing in Atlanta, Stone Mountain, McDonough, Chamblee, Lawrenceville, and Douglasville.
The five out-of-state suspects live in Houston, Texas; Kansas City, Missouri; Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Nigeria in Africa.
“Foreign nationals arrested in this scheme will be placed into removal proceedings upon completion of their criminal sentence,” said acting special agent in charge Robert Hammer, who oversees Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) operations in Georgia and Alabama. “No-one deserves to have their hard-earned money stolen from them, so identifying and arresting these defendants makes everyone in the community safer.”
In addition, federal authorities are pursuing two related cases, charging additional suspects with various counts of bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, money laundering, and conspiracies to commit the offenses.
Those cases are pending in federal court in Atlanta and involve 17 defendants, including Kennesaw resident Oumar Bouyo Mbodj, 28, and Powder Springs resident John Ifeoluwa Onimole, 27.
The other defendants in the two related cases are from Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Fayetteville, Covington, Dacula, Hampton, East Point, McDonough, and Duluth.
