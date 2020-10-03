MARIETTA — Dozens of cars and motorcycles, many decorated in Trump campaign flags and signs that read “Defend the Police,” joined a Marietta caravan to support law enforcement on Saturday morning.
About 18 motorcycles and about 30 cars participated in Saturday morning’s five-mile drive from the Cobb Civic Center to the Al Bishop Softball Complex in Marietta. Cars began filling into the civic center’s parking lot around 9:30, and they departed together for the softball fields shortly before 11. After the drive, attendees joined a pro-police rally on a back field of the softball complex.
Marietta resident Blake Turner drove his 1927 Ford Roadster in Saturday’s caravan. The bright red car featured flames painted on the side, and Turner also added a few flags to his ride. On the front of his car, Turner mounted two small Trump campaign flags. From the back, he flew a black flag with a blue stripe down the middle to symbolize his support for the police.
Turner said he came out on Saturday morning because he wanted to take part in the parade and he wanted to show his support for law enforcement.
“I don’t think they get enough recognition,” Turner said of the police. “This is one way to show that in public.
Christine Rozman organized the cars and motorcycles in the civic center’s parking lot before the parade. She said attendees were enthusiastic about the caravan, and she pointed out the bright red coach bus with an image of President Trump on the side that joined the parade.
“I think that this is fabulous,” Rozman said. “We have bikers for Trump. We have the Trump bus.”
She said she was excited candidates for political office would join the pro-police rally after the parade, and she emphasized that Saturday’s event was about supporting law enforcement.
“This is about the police and those who support the police,” Rozman said.
Politicians join the rally
Among those at the rally were U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Gainesville, who is running for U.S. Senate, and former U.S. Rep. Karen Handel, R-Roswell, who is challenging U.S. Rep Lucy McBath, D-Marietta.
Handel and Collins said it is important to support the police. Law enforcement officials across the country have faced criticism following police killings, including those of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville.
“Supporting the police is in my DNA,” Collins said. “My dad is a former state trooper. So just being out here, I think, is important because with everything going on in the world right now, when we see so much being thrown at our police, they need to know that we are supportive of them. They’re no more needed than now.”
Handel said Saturday’s outdoor rally was a great chance for people to gather in support of police officers.
“This is just a great rally to support our men and women in law enforcement who put their lives on the line every single day for us to keep our communities safe, our neighborhoods safe,” she said. “(It’s) just a real great chance to say thank you.”
