MARIETTA — Where people use public transit, the service is convenient; that is to say, the buses or trains come often, move fast and go just about everywhere, according to advocates.
If Cobb voters approve a 30-year, 1% sales tax next year, Cobb's buses will come more often, move faster, and go more places, according to plans county officials have presented at a series of town halls this month.
The fruits of that investment include fewer congested roads and alternatives to car ownership for people who need to get around but can't or would rather not drive everywhere, say county officials.
The question is: how often will those buses come? How much faster will they run? And where, exactly, would they go?
County officials have proposed three plans, each with their own trade-offs.
"Generally with transit, there are two levers that we can pull. So the first lever that we can pull is coverage," Drew Raessler, director of the county's transportation department, told people at a town hall at Switzer Library this week. "But that comes at the expense of productivity. So the more area we cover, the less we can do with ... those projects that will get you from A to B quickest."
The county will use feedback gathered at town halls and an online survey to determine which projects to put before voters in a 2022 referendum on the sales tax.
The plans would require between $7.9 billion and $8.3 billion, about the amount a 1% tax is expected to collect over 30 years, according to county documents. They would offer Cobb residents a choice between turbo-charging the county's existing transit network, in which buses share the road with cars and trucks, or giving people entirely new options in select, high-use corridors: bus rapid transit, a type of bus line that has its own dedicated lanes and never gets bogged down in traffic, or a MARTA train.
The choice is between reach and frequency, on the one hand, and speed, on the other, according Raessler.
Going all-in on coverage would mean plowing almost $5 billion, or 62% of the tax, over 30 years into expanding the existing CobbLinc bus network.
In that scenario, one in three Cobb residents would live within a quarter-mile of a bus route by 2050, and almost half would live within an on-demand transit zone, in which people could hail a small vehicle that could pick them up and drop them off anywhere in that area.
"Right now, our frequency on bus service is in the 30- to 60-minute timeframe," Raessler told the crowd at Switzer. "This brings it to a 15 minute headway, so much more frequent, much more reliable service."
That scenario would leave about 10% of the tax for a bus rapid transit route along part of Interstate 285, and other high-capacity bus routes between Marietta and Cumberland and south Cobb near Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Atlanta's H.E. Holmes MARTA station.
Going all-in on "productivity," or speed, would mean expanding a MARTA train line to Cumberland, at an estimated cost of $4.8 billion — almost 60% of the money the 1% sales tax would raise over 30 years.
It would leave little money for expanding the county's bus network or its on-demand transit zones, according to county documents, and just enough to build a bus rapid transit route on I-285 and another high-capacity bus route from south Cobb to H.E. Holmes.
In this scenario, by 2050, one in five county residents would live within a quarter-mile of a bus route, one in every 25 would live within a quarter mile of a bus rapid transit route, and one in 100 would live within a quarter mile of the MARTA line.
A scenario that balances both coverage and speed would instead invest heavily in bus rapid transit, using it to link Kennesaw, Marietta, south Cobb, Cumberland, H.E. Holmes and the Arts Center MARTA station in Atlanta.
In that scenario, one in five Cobb residents would live within a quarter-mile of a local bus route in 2050. Another 14% would live within a quarter-mile of a bus rapid transit route, and 46% would live within an on-demand zone.
Whichever option county voters prefer, the key to keeping transit riders happy will be reliability, Raessler said. But some options are more reliable than others.
"We need to make sure the system is reliable, that it's consistently picking up and dropping off at the same times every day and you can truly count on it," he said. "And that's why some of the dedicated lane systems, the (bus rapid transit), is so important, because being able ... to be in that dedicated route allows for that reliability factor, so that we know, every day at 8:02, (the bus is) going to be at this specific stop, and it's not subject to, 'Well there's a crash on the interstate, traffic flexed over to 41, and so there's a lot more congestion, so it's running 10 minutes behind.'"
Better get to work on bus routes serving all of City of East Cobb. When the elderly Suburban Ponzi Scheme victims in their 8000+ sq ft McMansions are moved by their children (the ones who don't hate them) into one of the innumerable East Cobb assisted living facilities, the employees of those facilities will be converting all those McMansion is Mc-Multi-Tenant Housing, otherwise known as apartments.
