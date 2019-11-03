At 100 years old, longtime Cobb resident Charlie Duncan has still got the moves.
Duncan has been dancing with the Wheel Arounds, a square dancing group that meets in the Mountain View Community Center in east Cobb, since 1982, and he shows no signs of stopping.
On Sunday, he received a certificate from the United Square Dancers of America along with a special lapel pin honoring his commitment to the art form.
Following the ceremony, a dance was held in Duncan’s honor with dance clubs from around metro Atlanta.
In square dancing, couples face in a square and move in synchronization with a caller, who shouts out various moves. The dancers formed lines and rotated around one another, merging and meshing in complicated patterns, and Duncan was at the front of the house, going through all the moves like a man half his age.
“Would anyone in this room bat an eye if I told you he was 70?” said caller Buddy Trundle as Duncan glided across the room. “What I want to know is why did he come in here with a walking cane?”
Duncan was born May 27, 1919, in Cherokee County. His family moved to a west Cobb farm in 1930, and eight years later, he married Geneva McDaniel, and the couple had two daughters.
When World War II broke out, Duncan joined the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and served in Europe from 1944 to 1945.
After his discharge, Duncan continued as a woodworker, working first for W.P. Stephens and then Randall Brothers in Atlanta.
His wife, Geneva, died after 39 years of marriage, and Duncan married Mary Gordon Vaughn, a widow with three children. The two have ten grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Duncan retired from Randall Brothers in 1981 where he received the title of wood master craftsman and shop supervisor. He told the MDJ it wasn’t until his retirement that he got started with square dancing. He and Mary Duncan had a couple of friends who would always invite them to come out.
“When I was still working, I told my wife no way I could work nine hours and go square dancing at night,” he said. “When I retired, they invited us again, and my wife said ‘you’re going,’ and that’s how I got started.”
Duncan said he knew right away it was for him.
“I like everything about it, the fellowship, the physical exercise and the mental exercise,” he said. “It’s both. … You’ve got to move fast, as you can see out there, and you’ve got to think fast. It keeps your mind going and your body working.”
Duncan chalks up his fitness to two things: square dancing and water aerobics, which he does three days a week at the YMCA at East Piedmont in east Cobb. His No. 1 piece of advice for young people: keep moving.
“Stay active, try to eat right, don’t put on a lot of weight,” he said. “I’ve worn the same size pants since back in the 50s. If I start putting on a little weight, I push back from the table and move it down.”
Daughter Selena Hill, a retiree who lives in east Cobb, shot video on her cell phone as Duncan danced. She told the MDJ he has always been an inspiration.
“I’m so proud of him. Man, he has a strong work ethic. He would drive to Atlanta every day, work from 7 to 4, and then he would do jobs at night, he would build cabinets, winding staircases on some of the homes on West Paces Ferry, things like that, and he and my mom owned a grocery store. This is a man that has a seventh grade education, and he’s done very well for himself. I’m so proud.”
(1) comment
Keep on dancing Mr. Duncan!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.