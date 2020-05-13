The Cobb County Republican Women’s Club will be holding online Republican primary forums next week.
The first of these is scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m. Monday with the following races: Congressional 13th, Superior Court judicial, State Court judicial, and Superior Court clerk. The forum will be moderated by Toria Morgan, a national delegate to the GOP convention in 2008 and 2012.
The second online forum is scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19 with moderator and journalist Jim Galloway. Races for that forum include the Congressional 6th, county chairman’s race, commission District 2 and Cobb school board post 5 races.
To receive a link to the Zoom forums, visit the club’s website CCRWC.org. For more information about the forums, contact Rose Wing or Johnell Woody at CCRWC2020@gmail.com.
