Cobb County Republican Women’s Club served more than 800 meals to local first responders and health care workers during the “Meals for Local Heroes, Serving Those Who Serve Us” event on Oct. 23.
In the past, CCRWC served a brunch, but with the Coronavirus, they decided to serve breakfast and lunch at five Locations throughout Cobb County, according to an email from the organization.
“Our Cobb Police, Fire, EMT’s and Healthcare workers are willing to risk their lives for the Citizens in our community,” the email states. “Each one of those men and women put on their uniform every day and neither they or their families know if they will come home. It is something most of us cannot comprehend!”
Breakfast was served at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and at the sheriff’s office. Employees at the Safety Village, Cobb Police Headquarters and workers administering COVID-19 tests at Jim Miller Park were treated to lunch.
Restaurants that donated food for the event included Come N Get It, AJ’s Seafood, Amy and Tammy’s Boxed Lunches, Carrabas, and Gabriel’s Desserts.
Eelected officials and Candidates also contributed, and Eastside Baptist Church also supported CCRWC efforts.
