The coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa has been found in Georgia, according to the state Department of Public Health.
As of Monday, there were three cases of the new variant in the state, Georgia DPH spokesperson Nancy Nydam told the MDJ.
The variant first identified in the United Kingdom has been confirmed in at least 28 of Georgia's 159 counties, according to state data. As of Monday, there had been 171 confirmed cases of the variant from the U.K. identified in the state, 12 of which were in Cobb.
Variants from the U.K. and South Africa are said to be more contagious than the strain that's been dominant for most of the pandemic, according to public health officials.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Monday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Monday
|Category
|3/8/21
|Change
|Cases
|56,187
|+53
|Hospitalizations
|2,863
|+1
|Deaths
|873
|+1
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Monday
|Category
|3/8/21
|Change
|Cases
|829,077
|+752
|Hospitalizations
|56,836
|+39
|Deaths
|15,640
|+43
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
