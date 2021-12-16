Here's a look at Cobb County and state COVID-19 numbers reported Thursday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health. 

Note: The Department of Public Health did not report any COVID-19 deaths statewide, but reported one death in Cobb County. The MDJ has inquired regarding this discrepancy.

Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Thursday

Category 12/16/2021 Change
Cases 88,402 +163
Hospitalizations 4,330 +4
Deaths 1,328 +1

Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Thursday

Category 12/16/2021 Change
Cases 1,303,549 +1,886
Hospitalizations 91,292 +144
Deaths 26,007 +0

Marietta-based Wellstar Health System did not update its COVID-19 hospitalization data Thursday.

A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.

For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.

National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.