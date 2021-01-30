Coronavirus Graphic

Cobb-Douglas Public Health did not schedule new vaccination appointments Friday as it prioritized administering patients' second doses. The department also rescheduled appointments of people who had been promised a vaccine before being turned away earlier this week. 

The department began releasing appointment slots every Friday at 5 p.m. earlier this month. Supply from the federal government has been limited, and appointments have been hard to come by. 

Janet Memark, director of Cobb-Douglas Public Health, said she does not expect the supply to increase much before springtime. 

Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Saturday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health. 

Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Saturday

Category 1/30 Change
Cases 50,496 +323
Hospitalizations 2,585 +6
Deaths 701 +8

Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Saturday

Category 1/30 Change
Cases 746,867 +4,933
Hospitalizations 50,132 +263
Deaths 12,568 +159

A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.

For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.

National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.

