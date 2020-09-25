Marietta City Schools reported Friday that it has had eight COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
Four of the cases were among students: three at West Side Elementary School and one at Sawyer Road Elementary. The other four were staff: two at Sawyer Road, one at Marietta High School and one at the district’s central office.
Cobb County as of Friday had 19,430 total cases of the coronavirus, 76 more than were reported Thursday, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health. Two people died, bringing the county’s total death toll to 425.
Cobb County’s COVID-19 Numbers for Friday
|Category
|9/25
|Change
|Cases
|19,430
|+76
|Hospitalizations
|1,751
|+12
|Deaths
|425
|+2
Georgia’s COVID-19 Numbers for Friday
|Category
|9/25
|Change
|Cases
|312,514
|+1,547
|Hospitalizations
|28,035
|+132
|Deaths
|6,874
|+53
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
Marietta City Schools updates a page on its website every Friday. The full report can be found under “Reopening Plan” at www.marietta-city.org.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
