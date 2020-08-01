Here’s a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Saturday and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County’s COVID-19 Numbers for Saturday
|Category
|8/1
|Change
|Cases
|11,436
|+230
|Hospitalizations
|1,305
|+13
|Deaths
|298
|+1
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Saturday
|Category
|8/1
|Change
|Cases
|190,012
|+3,709
|Hospitalizations
|18,995
|+306
|Deaths
|3,825
|+74
The Associated Press reported late Friday that Gov. Brian Kemp said the Georgia World Congress Center in downtown Atlanta would begin receiving patients Monday with 60 beds initially, increasing to 120 beds if needed.
Later Friday, the Republican governor signed two executive orders extending the state of emergency in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak. One order extends Georgia's public health emergency through Sept. 10.
The other order extends existing requirements on social distancing, bans on gatherings of more than 50 people unless there is six feet between each person and other rules about operating businesses and nonprofit groups through August 15.
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
(1) comment
Another day with thousands of cases in Georgia discovered. Even with 4000 new cases the past two days today’s report was above the 7 day average. With half the population Georgia has crept up close to Florida in the number of cases per thousand.
