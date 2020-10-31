Kennesaw State University reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 over the last week.
"During the week of October 24 to October 30, there were 23 reported cases of COVID-19," KSU said on its coronavirus website. "Please note that this number includes individuals working or studying remotely."
Cobb County reported 210 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, and Georgia reported 2,595 new cases statewide. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Saturday
|Category
|10/31
|Change
|Cases
|22,342
|+210
|Hospitalizations
|1,995
|+7
|Deaths
|459
|+1
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Saturday
|Category
|10/31
|Change
|Cases
|360,790
|+2,595
|Hospitalizations
|31,699
|+93
|Deaths
|7,979
|+24
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
For the latest total of weekly COVID-19 cases at Kennesaw State University, visit coronavirus.kennesaw.edu/faqs.php.
