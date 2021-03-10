Cobb reported two deaths from COVID-19 Wednesday as Gov. Brian Kemp announced the state would expand vaccine eligibility to people 55 and older and Georgians at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
Kemp's announcement came Wednesday afternoon — the eligibility expansion will take effect Monday. According to the governor, the categories in this expansion, coupled with already eligible groups, account for 92% of COVID-19 deaths in the state.
All Georgia residents 55 and older will become eligible to receive the vaccine. So too will all Georgia residents, 16 and older, who are at an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
State Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey outlined examples of high-risk individuals — as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — at the governor's press conference Wednesday.
Included in that category are people with asthma, cancer, obesity, cerebral vascular disease, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, hypertension, high blood pressure, sickle cell anemia, pulmonary fibrosis, liver disease, thalassemia and neurological conditions such as dementia and Alzheimer's. Immunocompromised people are also included.
Deaths in Cobb have fallen to an average of 1.1 deaths per day, as of Wednesday. That is the lowest average since Jan. 4, before deaths began to surge. Cases in Cobb have also declined but remain moderately high, at more than 150 cases per day.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Wednesday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from Georgia DPH.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday
|Category
|03/10/21
|Change
|Cases
|56,345
|+69
|Hospitalizations
|2,873
|+3
|Deaths
|875
|+2
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday
|Category
|03/10/21
|Change
|Cases
|831,271
|+1,157
|Hospitalizations
|57,094
|+123
|Deaths
|15,706
|+59
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
