On Monday afternoon, Cobb County reported 186 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two additional coronavirus-related deaths since Sunday.
That brings the county's infection total to 7,235 and death total to 256, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
There have been 999 hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Cobb County, according to the DPH daily status report, an increase of 10 hospitalizations since Sunday.
The county’s fatality rate from the virus is about 3.54%. Cobb’s death toll ranks second among Georgia counties, trailing Fulton’s 326 deaths.
Cobb County’s infection count ranks fourth-most among Georgia counties. Gwinnett, with 11,691 confirmed cases, leads the state. Fulton has reported 11,080 cases and DeKalb has confirmed 8,618 cases.
According to the Cobb & Douglas Public Health report released on Sunday night, Cobb tests have a cumulative positivity rate of 6.8%, meaning, of all tests conducted in Cobb County, 6.8% came back positive for COVID-19. That figure has trended upward since the county hit 5.19% cumulative positivity on June 18. On Friday, the most recent date of available data, Cobb tests had a 9.4% positivity rate.
Statewide, Georgia reported 3,643 new confirmed cases on Monday afternoon, bringing the state total to 120,569 cumulative cases. The DPH reported 3,026 total deaths, an increase of 25 deaths since Sunday, lowering the state’s coronavirus fatality rate from 2.56% to about 2.51%. Among all states, Georgia ranks eighth in total cases and 14th in total deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC reported 3,296,599 cumulative cases nationwide on Monday, an increase of 60,469 new cases since Sunday. The CDC reported 312 new deaths, bringing the national death toll to 134,884. Based on those figures, the COVID-19 death rate in the United States is about 4.09%. The CDC also reported at least 98,150 healthcare professionals in the country have contracted COVID-19, and 521 have died.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report visit https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report. For the CDC’s full report, visit www.cdc.gov.
A Cobb & Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
