Cobb County saw 13 deaths from the coronavirus reported Wednesday, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health. That's the second-highest number in a single day recorded since the pandemic began here.
The highest single-day number of deaths in the county was reported last Wednesday, at 16. So far, January has been the deadliest month of the pandemic for Cobb, and every week has had a higher death toll.
While Cobb's numbers of new cases have declined overall since earlier this month, they're still well above those reported in the peaks in July and August. As of Wednesday, the county was averaging about 373 cases a day in the last seven days, according to Georgia DPH.
Wednesday also saw Georgia surpass 12,000 deaths due to COVID-19. The state now reports a total of 12,135 people have died.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Wednesday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday
|Category
|01/27/21
|Change
|Cases
|49,372
|+290
|Hospitalizations
|2,566
|+12
|Deaths
|676
|+13
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday
|Category
|01/27/21
|Change
|Cases
|731,826
|+4,128
|Hospitalizations
|49,247
|+332
|Deaths
|12,135
|+139
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
