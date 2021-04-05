Gov. Brian Kemp's office touted that the state has administered four million vaccine doses, a threshold crossed Saturday, 15 days after crossing the three-million mark.
"The life-saving COVID-19 vaccine is our key back to normal, and with all Georgians ages 16 and over now eligible to receive the shot we are well on our way as we head into spring and summer," Kemp said in a news release. "I continue to ask all Georgians to follow best practices, public health guidance, and most importantly, schedule their vaccine appointment with a local provider or at one of our state-operated sites using MyVaccineGeorgia.com."
At the same time, Georgia continues to lag behind other states. It ranks 49th in doses administered per 100,000 people at about 39,900, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only Alabama is worse, at about 38,000 per 100,000. Of all 50 states, 45 have a vaccine administration rate above 45,000 doses per 100,000 people.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Monday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health. The hospitalization data for Cobb shows one less hospitalization than yesterday. When this has occurred in the past, the Georgia DPH has said it is likely "due to deduplication of data."
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Monday
|Category
|04/05/21
|Change
|Cases
|58,586
|+50
|Hospitalizations
|2,991
|-1
|Deaths
|915
|0
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Monday
|Category
|04/05/21
|Change
|Cases
|856,340
|+501
|Hospitalizations
|59,103
|+9
|Deaths
|16,749
|+0
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
