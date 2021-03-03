This month, the Cobb County public library system will reopen seven locations for limited service.
The East Cobb, Mountain View Regional, North Cobb Regional, Sewell Mill, South Cobb Regional, Vinings, and West Cobb Regional Libraries will open for five days per week on March 15. Patrons will be able to browse and check out books at these locations; computer use will be available on a limited basis and by reservation only.
Hours at the reopened locations will be Mondays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Tuesdays through Fridays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Curbside pickup remains available at these seven libraries, as well as at Gritters, Kemp, Powder Springs, Sibley, and Stratton libraries.
