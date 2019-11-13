MARIETTA — Cobb County renewed an agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in which it screens job applicants for work eligibility, a practice immigrants-rights groups have condemned.
The agreement, known as IMAGE (ICE Mutual Agreement between Government and Employers), has been in effect in Cobb since 2012. It is a set of procedures that public and private employers agree to conduct during the hiring process to more thoroughly screen applicants for eligibility to work in the United States.
Jerry Gonzalez, executive director of the Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials, told the MDJ earlier this year that immigration is a federal issue, not a county one. He also said the IMAGE program promotes a “white nationalist agenda.”
But supporters, including north Cobb Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, argue that screening applicants’ work status helps the county ensure it is following federal law and helps fight against identity theft.
Before commissioners voted to renew the agreement at their Tuesday meeting, one Cobb resident urged them to reconsider “this dark ICE agreement.”
“If you want to move your community forward, you have to become culturally fluent and intentionally inclusive,” said Pat Burns of Smyrna, quoting the president of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce. “The ICE agreement ignores this and it ignores the complexity of our community. ... Instead it throws under the bus the many men and woman who have toiled to make modern Cobb County.”
South Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid disagreed.
“I cannot perceive how this impacts the county’s obligation and commitment to move forward and to be an inclusive space,” she said.
Commissioners unanimously approved more than two dozen motions, including the renewal of its IMAGE program, in bulk. Commissioner Bob Ott was not present.
Law enforcement and conservative groups such as the local tea party have pushed the county to go further, to no avail. They have urged the county to contract only with companies that are also IMAGE-certified, but commissioners shot the idea down 3-2 in 2012.
Last month, Birrell tried to resurrect the movement when she invited an ICE agent to a board workshop to explain how county businesses can become IMAGE-certified.
The county’s human resources department is “only aware of ‘fewer than 5’ incidents in the past 10 years where the E-Verify program as part of IMAGE has identified any potential worker,” county spokesman Ross Cavitt said in an email Monday.
Employers using E-Verify submit their employee’s I-9 tax form to a system that compares them to records from the Department Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration to confirm employment eligibility.
Marietta has been IMAGE-certified since 2015 and renewed its agreement with ICE earlier this year.
City spokesperson Lindsey Wiles said only one person has been flagged since the city received IMAGE certification in 2015, and that person was not working illegally.
“The individual had gone through the naturalization process that resulted in full citizenship, but the immigration attorney had failed to file a certain form more than 20 years ago with the (Social Security Administration),” she said.
Wiles said the individual resolved the issue quickly and was fully cleared in a short time.
