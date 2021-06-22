Cobb County racked up more than $15,000 fighting a lawsuit filed by former President Donald Trump and others in an attempt to overturn the Nov. 3 election. Last week, an attorney representing Trump and the other plaintiffs paid the county back.
Cobb County received a check June 16 for $15,554 from the plaintiffs’ attorney, Randy Evans, according to attorney Daniel White, who represented the county in the lawsuit. White had filed a motion on Cobb’s behalf in February seeking legal fees through June 1, arguing the lawsuit plaintiffs had filed — and eventually withdrew — was without merit and improperly listed Cobb elections director Janine Eveler as a defendant.
June 17, White withdrew his motion seeking legal fees.
The plaintiffs — Trump, his campaign and Georgia GOP Chairman David Shafer — withdrew their lawsuit in January after Joe Biden’s victory was certified by Congress. It was one of several filed by Republicans alleging fraud and irregularities on the part of Georgia counties, and named Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler.
The county paid legal fees, as Eveler was sued in her official capacity as a county employee.
White, whose firm Haynie, Litchfield & White represents the Cobb Board of Elections, filed his motion seeking legal fees in Fulton County Superior Court
The motion's primary argument was that Eveler never should have been party to the suit, White said at the time.
“If you’re going to challenge an election, you’re supposed to name the county superintendent of elections,” he said in February. “And Georgia law is pretty clear that, in the case of Cobb County, that’s the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration.”
The motion also argued the plaintiffs’ lawsuit was without merit.
“Nowhere did they [petitioners] offer specific examples of illegally cast ballots or erroneously counted votes in numbers sufficient to overcome the margin of victory in this case,” the motion reads. “Instead, Petitioners’ claims of voter misconduct were based largely upon ‘data analysis’ from three individuals, none of whom are experts, and whose sworn affidavits were based upon unreliable internet sources, dubious theories about ‘buckets of votes’ which were assigned vague levels of risk, and easily disprovable ‘tentative’ claims of non-residents voting that were supported by unreliable public databases.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.