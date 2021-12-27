Cobb County recorded nearly 2,500 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, continuing an unprecedented spike driven by the highly contagious omicron variant. Saturday, Sunday and Monday all saw more than 800 new cases, according to Georgia Department of Public Health data.
The seven-day moving average is now at its highest point since the pandemic started. Cobb has recorded an average of 797 cases per day over the past week.
Positivity rates have also soared to new heights, reaching a seven-day average of 24.5% positivity Monday. That is the highest positivity rate since spring 2020, when testing was not widely available.
Cobb-Douglas Public Health listed the following testing sites for residents seeking tests:
Riverside Epicenter
♦ PCR testing only
♦ 135 Riverside Parkway, Austell
♦ Hours of operation: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
♦ Pre-registration is required, visit Mako Testing♦
♦ Testing is free, but insurance will be billed.
WellStar — Acworth Health Park — Closed Friday, Dec. 31, and Saturday, Jan. 1
♦ Free PCR Testing: Available at DPH drive-through site (hours below)
♦ Rapid Testing: Contact WellStar
♦ 4550 Cobb Parkway, Acworth
♦ Hours of Operation Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, noon-4 p.m.
♦ Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required. Visit https://honumg.info/LTSGA004♦
♦ Testing is free, but insurance will be billed.
WellStar — East Cobb Health Park — Closed Friday, Dec. 31, and Saturday, Jan. 1
♦ Free PCR Testing: Available at DPH drive-through Site (hours below)
♦ Rapid Testing: Contact WellStar
♦ 3747 Roswell Road, Marietta
♦ Hours of Operation: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
♦ Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required. Visit: https://honumg.info/LTSGA006
♦ Testing is free, but insurance will be billed.
Commercial testing sites can also be found at dph.georgia.gov/castlight-location-finder.
Here’s a look at Cobb County and state COVID-19 numbers reported Monday, and how they compare to Friday. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County’s COVID-19 Numbers for Monday
|Category
|12/27/21
|Change
|Cases
|95,154
|+2,486
|Hospitalizations
|4,372
|+15
|Deaths
|1,340
|+0
Georgia’s COVID-19 Numbers for Monday
|Category
|12/27/21
|Change
|Cases
|1,362,530
|+23,028
|Hospitalizations
|93,497
|+712
|Deaths
|26,277
|+38
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
(1) comment
It should be a mess next week with school. The CCSD employees need to be virtual Monday-Friday. All students should be virtual Wednesday-Friday. It will be crazy
