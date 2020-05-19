Cobb County has had 2,467 cases of the new coronavirus as of Tuesday at 1 p.m., according to the most recent report from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
A total of 132 county residents have died from the virus to date, per the report. That's one less death as was reported in Cobb as of Monday evening. The latest report also shows 38 new cases.
The state has publicly apologized for errors in its reporting in the past. Its site for daily updates includes this note:
"May 17, there was an electronic processing error which inadvertently included 231 serologic test results in the number of positive COVID19 cases. This error was corrected, but caused a decrease in positive cases between reporting periods on our dashboard. We are working diligently to provide the most accurate information, and we apologize for any confusion."
The COVID-19 update site also also includes a note above its county numbers, saying data may be "incomplete due to the lag in time between when the case was tested and/or reported and submitted to the Georgia DPH for reporting purposes."
Per the latest report, Cobb remains fourth among Georgia counties in terms of the number of cumulative confirmed cases, behind Fulton with 3,763, DeKalb with 2,880 and Gwinnett with 2,758. Only Fulton and Dougherty counties have had more residents die from the virus, with 172 and 139 deaths, respectively.
Statewide, the number of cases is now 38,721, with 1,664 deaths. All 159 counties in the state have reported at least one case of the virus.
According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1,480,349 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States, and 89,407 people have died from the virus nationwide. The national death rate based on these figures is 6%.
A reported 7,027 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized statewide, including 592 in Cobb, per the state’s latest report. That equates to almost a quarter, or 24% of all Cobb’s confirmed cases involving hospitalization.
In Cobb, a county of more than 760,000 residents, the ratio of cases is roughly 312 for every 100,000 people, per state data.
Approximately 5.35% of Cobb Countians who tested positive for the virus have died. Statewide, the COVID-19 death rate is about 4.3%.
The state reports there have been 378,156 people tested for COVID-19 in Georgia, which is about 3.6% of the state’s population of just over 10.6 million.
The Georgia DPH does not report how many people have recovered from the virus.
The Georgia DPH updates its COVID-19 status reports three times a day: 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. For the full report, visit dph.ga.gov.
For the full CDC report, visit cdc.gov.
For a look at how the coronavirus is affecting Cobb and Douglas counties, visit reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
