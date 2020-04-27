Many in Cobb County received a check from the federal government in recent weeks to help them weather the economic crisis brought on by the coronavirus.
The county did, too.
On Friday, Cobb County received $132 million in federal money made available through the CARES Act, the stimulus bill approved by Congress in late March.
States and local governments, Cobb included, are expecting a drop in revenue due to government measures meant to slow the virus’s spread. County officials are not sure how severe the drop will be, but fear it may be worse than that experienced during the Great Recession.
According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the money can only be spent on costs that:
♦ Are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to the coronavirus;
♦ Were not accounted for in the budget most recently approved as of March 27, 2020 (the date of enactment of the CARES Act) for the county;
♦ Were incurred during the period that begins on March 1, 2020, and ends on Dec. 30.
Among them, according to board Chairman Mike Boyce, is a proposed measure to provide county nonprofits with $1 million to help feed the needy.
But a vote on the measure, scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed by commissioners Monday morning over a disagreement as to how to ensure the money ultimately goes to those who most need it.
Boyce said he would bring the item back later in the week during a special-called meeting.
“We can’t wait two weeks,” Boyce said at an agenda work session Monday morning. Such work sessions precede the board’s official meetings, where votes are taken, and determine which items make it from a draft agenda onto the one that comes before the commissioners at their official meetings.
Shari Martin, the head of Cobb Community Foundation, urged the board Monday to approve the funding. She said the amount of food requested from county nonprofits has skyrocketed in the recent weeks.
Martin shared with commissioners the results of a survey of Cobb nonprofits that distribute food, which found that they gave food to almost three times as many families in March as they had in February or January.
Boyce previously said the money would, if approved, come out of the county’s general fund. Since then, he said, the county has learned that it can instead use some of the money provided by the CARES Act.
Nevertheless, west Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill questioned the need to finance nonprofits’ purchase of food as well as distribution and storage material, saying some food drives have been poorly-attended.
“The need is there, I can assure you,” Boyce said during an exchange with Gambrill.
“Is it really about food or taking the resources we do have and making sure it gets distributed?” Gambrill asked. “To me, it’s the distribution, because there’s many areas that have the food but don’t have people coming to take it.”
Boyce said he saw the need first hand this past weekend on a trip to Powder Springs food distribution center Reflections of Trinity.
“All I know is that on Saturday, Shari and I loaded 298 cars with food,” he said.
“You can’t guarantee those 298 people weren’t at the school picking up meals either,” Gambrill replied.
The pair also sparred over the county giving employees who could not work remotely during the early stages of the crisis extra compensation in the form of additional vacation time accrual — which had to be canceled after two weeks, on April 4, when it was discovered to be more expensive than anticipated.
The board will vote Tuesday on whether to formalize the policy and other measures that were taken without commissioners’ approval during a declared state of emergency that officially ended Friday.
The board’s meeting is Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. and can be viewed live on the county’s website at cobbcounty.org/cobbtv, on Facebook at facebook.com/cobbcountygovernment and on YouTube at youtube.com/cobbcountygovt.
