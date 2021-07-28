MARIETTA — Hoping to clear a historic backlog of court cases generated by the pandemic and expand assistance for renters, the Cobb Board of Commissioners transferred $6.4 million in federal funds to the county’s court system Tuesday.
The funds are a mix of American Rescue Plan (ARP) cash and money from Cobb’s rental assistance program, also federally funded.
Prior to the board's vote Tuesday night, Cobb Chief Magistrate Judge Brendan Murphy implored the board to approve the $1.78 million in ARP money he requested, in order to extend funding for a number of temporary positions in his court.
“These are needs, not wants, to make sure that everybody … has a timely and meaningful day in the people’s court,” Murphy said.
The funds will primarily be used to support rental assistance and eviction avoidance programs within the court, by increasing available staff and paying for more part-time judges so the court can hear more cases. Commissioners also gave $681,000 to Cobb Legal Aid to provide additional support in landlord-tenant legal disputes.
The 4-0 vote in favor of the measure came as community activists continued to put pressure on the board to address affordable housing issues, with the CDC’s eviction moratorium ending at the end of the month.
“You guys have kind of turned a deaf ear to her,” Quantina Scott told the board, referring to another speaker, “but she’s been sounding off the alarm. There is no housing available for section eight … if we don’t find housing for these people who are essential workers … if you price them out, who’s going to do those jobs?”
Board Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said the board and county staff had gone above and beyond to try and address the issue, and asked for greater cooperation from her constituents.
“At the end of the day, we can’t do this work without each other … we continue to have this adversarial communication at the top and end of our meeting, and this is not encouraging,” Cupid said.
Another nearly $4 million in spending was approved by the board to renovate and expand Superior Court facilities. While the court resumed jury trials earlier this year for the first time since the pandemic began, social distancing requirements necessitate the trials be spread across two courtrooms, with the second set aside for the public. As the court takes on more complex cases, Chief Judge Robert Leonard said, it needs space so it can pick up the pace and run more trials concurrently.
In other business, a proposed 10-year tax break for a developer looking to build a mixed-use property in the heart of Powder Springs was pulled from the agenda. A county spokesperson said the item was removed because the staff member responsible for presenting it was unable to make the meeting. County Clerk Pam Mabry said the item should be resubmitted at the next board meeting in two weeks.
The “enterprise zone” designation for Novare Group’s roughly 220-unit multi-family complex would have exempted the Powder Springs site from property taxes in its first five years, phasing out the tax break over the following five years. Cobb Community Development Director Jessica Guinn said because the land Novare will build on was previously publicly owned and not on the tax rolls, her office did not have any estimates of the tax break’s total amount.
