Property tax payments for Cobb County homeowners are due next week.

The deadline to make payments is Friday, Oct. 15, and the county offers five ways to pay your bill:

- Online, at cobbtaxpayments.org

- By phone, at 1-866-PAY-COBB 

- In person, at one of three offices (the tax commissioner's main office is at 736 Whitlock Ave. in Marietta)

- At a drop box, with locations viewable at bit.ly/cobbtaxlocations

- By mail, at P.O. Box 100127, Marietta, 30061

"Taxes not paid by the due date will accrue a 5% penalty plus additional interest each month until paid in full," per the tax commissioner's website. 

