Cobb County Tax Commissioner Carla Jackson says property tax bills are in the mail.
Payments are due Oct. 15, and property owners can pay online at cobbtax.org, through an automated phone system at 866-PAY-COBB, by mailing the tax commissioner’s office, in person or via drop box.
“A total of 265,052 tax bills representing $938,326,283 was calculated consisting of 249,678 Real Property for $869,994,540 and 15,374 Personal Property for $68,331,743,” according to a news release issued by Jackson’s office.
Property owners who would like to pay in-person can do so at the following locations:
♦ The property tax division office at 736 Whitlock Avenue, Marietta
♦ East Cobb Office at 4400 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta
♦ South Cobb Government Service Center at 4700 Austell Road, Austell
Property owners can also leave their payments at one of four drop boxes at the above locations as well as the North Cobb Office at 2932 Canton Road, Marietta.
Payment can also be mailed to the tax commissioner at P.O. Box 100127, Marietta, GA 30061.
