Cobb County property owners have just a month left to pay their tax bills before the due date of Oct. 15, or face a 5% late fee plus monthly interest on unpaid amounts.
Cobb Tax Commissioner Carla Jackson announced Aug. 16 that all 264,049 property tax bills had been mailed out, representing a total tax take of $892 million.
To date, payments for 20,149 land parcels, totaling just over $54 million, have been received by mail or in person.
An additional 6,361 bills, worth $13.4 million, have been paid online, Sheri Boddie, operations manager for the Cobb tax commissioner’s office, told the MDJ on Friday.
Boddie said a further 6,283 bills were returned to the tax commissioner by the post office because of incorrect addresses.
“We are manually researching the returned bills and have re-mailed 1,151 to corrected addresses,” she said, adding that the overwhelming majority of tax bill payments are usually received in late September and early October.
There are several ways to pay Cobb property taxes:
♦ Online via e-check, debit or credit card (processing fees apply).
♦ Automated system by phone at 1-866-PAY-COBB (1-866-729-2622) (processing fees apply depending on payment selection).
♦ Mail to P.O. Box 372, 100127, Marietta, GA 30061.
♦ In person at any of the following locations: 736 Whitlock Ave. in Marietta; 4400 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta; 4700 Austell Road in Austell.
♦ Drop boxes inside and outside at the above Whitlock Avenue and Austell locations.
♦ Drop checks off at any motor vehicle tag office.
Payments received or U.S. postmarked after Oct. 15 will incur a 5% late penalty plus monthly interest on any unpaid balance, the tax commissioner said, adding that all six of Cobb’s cities bill and collect their own property taxes.
More information about Cobb property taxes and how to pay can be found at www.cobbtax.org.
