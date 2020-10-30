MARIETTA — Eddie's Trick Shop on Marietta Square was busy Friday afternoon with visitors looking for last-minute costumes and accessories. Patrons purchased space outfits, cloaks, animal masks, swords, makeup and more.
The shop has seen many kid visitors, said Daniel Russell, an employee at the store, a sign that even if not as many children are trick-or-treating this year, they are continuing to dress up to mark the holiday.
Nisha Lagana, a makeup artist who lives in Marietta, said she's trying something new this year for Halloween: She and her friend are creating a haunted forest by candlelight for their two families.
"We're going to do a trail for the kids and scare them," she said. "I wasn't sure if they were going to do trick-or-treating, so we're trying to make the most of it. And, we thought it might be more fun."
Connie McManus, an attorney from Marietta who serves on the board for the Foster and Adoptive Parents Association, is spending Halloween with her family and other foster and adopted families, she said. She'll be doing a throwback to a different holiday the group missed — as the Easter Bunny.
"We didn't get to do our Easter party," she said, adding that she'll use the Easter baskets she bought in spring to fill up with sweets.
Sought-after looks this year include clowns, plague doctors and individuals from the Netflix "Tiger King" documentary, Eddie's employees told the MDJ. Like every year, superheroes have been popular, but Black Panther has been more requested since the star of the movie Chadwick Boseman died this year.
Another costume popular with video game players is characters from "Among Us," a PC and mobile game in which pint-size cartoon spacemen try to determine which one of them is an alien killer, said Ben Jeske, another employee at the shop.
Experts: precautions can help you have a safe and happy Halloween
Officials at Cobb-Douglas Public Health recommend those trick-or-treating or giving out candy avoid direct contact to mitigate risk of spreading the coronavirus. If you're giving away candy, wash your hands before handling treats and consider offering individual bags for kids.
Those dressing up should make a cloth mask part of their costume, but not underneath a costume mask, which can make breathing more difficult. Parents traveling with young trick-or-treaters should carry hand sanitizer.
Police recommend that Cobb residents be safe and considerate of their neighbors.
Officer Chuck McPhilamy, spokesperson for Marietta Police Department, said the department will be in "full force" Saturday and officers will monitor traffic to ensure trick-or-treaters are safely walking between houses at night.
"2020 has been quite the challenging year as (we) have ALL had to learn to modify our thinking, actions and behaviors related to COVID. 'Halloween' is upon us, and yet it seems to be subdued compared to previous years," he said. "Like all other holidays that have happened this year, the typical parades and block parties have been cancelled in order to be in compliance with the Governor’s orders."
Acworth Police Chief Wayne Dennard said police there will be fully staffed and have a larger presence in neighborhoods and other residential areas.
"We ask that if you are not interested in having trick or treaters knock at your door, that you leave your porch light off. In turn, it would be considerate if trick or treaters do not go to the door of homes with their lights off," Dennard said. "We encourage everyone to make wise choices, be safe, be considerate of others, and call 911 if they witness any illegal or suspicious activity."
To mitigate COVID-19 risk, Marietta police recommend residents check the CDC website, wear a mask while handing out candy, and if they are at risk for serious illness, consider not handing out candy, instead putting out a bowl for trick-or-treaters to serve themselves. McPhilamy said some homes are using a chute between the front door and trick-or-treaters to maintain social distancing.
General safety recommendations include drivers slowing down after dusk and watching for pedestrians, and those walking at night to watch for vehicles and use crosswalks when possible. Some costumes may limit peripheral vision.
"We have an amazing community that loves to interact, and the bottom line this year is that we all need to choose what works best for our own families, and respect each other’s individual choices," McPhilamy said.
Spooky events happening Saturday and after Halloween
Here are some Halloween events going on in Cobb:
The Masked Parade
WHAT: The South Cobb Regional Library will have The Masked Parade. Participants can show off their masks and costumes and say a socially distanced hello to favorite costumed librarians. The library will be giving out goodie bags with a craft and treat while supplies last. The event will take place outside around the perimeter of the library. All participants must follow social distancing guidelines and stay with their family group during the parade. Children must be accompanied by a parent/caregiver at all times during the event.
WHEN: Oct. 31, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WHERE: The South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton
INFO: 678-398-5834
21st annual Fall Festival of Fun
WHAT: Cobb PARKS, iHeartMedia Atlanta and Safe Kids Cobb County will host 21st annual Fall Festival of Fun - drive thru style. Participants can wear costumes and bring goody bags for a fun drive-thru event. Participants are asked to stay in their cars as they enjoy characters located throughout the park, including princesses, dinosaurs and Bob the Builder. Participants can stop at each station to collect goodies from the "Candy Fairy."
WHEN: Oct. 31, 4 to 8 p.m.
WHERE: Al Bishop Softball Complex, 1082 Al Bishop Drive in Marietta
INFO: 770-528-8800
Folklore Haunted House
WHAT: Folklore Haunted House is an attraction, specializing in visual, audio and special effects. It has made updates based on guidelines from the CDC and state and local authorities regarding COVID-19.
WHEN: Now through Nov. 6
WHERE: Folklore Haunted House, 5389 N. Main Street in Acworth
Escape Camp Cliche
WHAT: The Mable House Arts Center will have escape room challenges. In Escape Camp Cliche, the counselors are missing and challenge participants trapped in their cabin knowing evil is on the loose.
WHEN: Nov. 7 and Nov. 14
WHERE: The Mable House Arts Center, 5239 Floyd Road in Mableton
INFO: bit.ly/31ioUl1
