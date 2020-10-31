Thousands of Cobb residents did not have electricity service on Saturday morning, two days after the remnants of Hurricane Zeta ripped through Cobb County.
About 7,500 members of Cobb EMC remained without power service as of 11 a.m. Saturday, according to spokesperson Mike Codichini, and some will not have power until Sunday. That number is down from a peak of about 120,000 customers without power immediately after the storm on Thursday morning.
Codichini did not predict when all customers would regain access to power.
“Crews are still uncovering new obstacles when they arrive at outage sites, so estimated times to restore service are challenging,” he said. “Because of this, some members can expect extended repair times at least through Sunday.
According to a Cobb EMC social media post at noon Saturday, about 7,000 customers remained without power.
“Crews are still combing through massive amounts of debris left in Zeta’s wake. Linemen have to clear trees before they can start repairs,” the electricity provider tweeted. “Broken poles can take up to four hours to replace, not including the time it takes to remove the trees and lines. We’ve replaced over 80 poles since Thursday. We’ll be working day and night until all the lights are back on.”
According to the utility’s social media feed, crews from across Georgia, Tennessee, Florida and Alabama are working on the repairs in Cobb.
“We’re extremely proud and thankful for our crews that have been working nonstop since the storm to get service restored quickly and safely,” Codichini said. “They are tasked with navigating the worst damage to our system in the 82-year history of Cobb EMC.”
Outage maps from Cobb EMC, Georgia Power and Marietta Power showed thousands still without power in Cobb on Saturday afternoon. Of the 22,000 Marietta Power customers who lost power due to the storm, all but 24 had their power restored by Saturday afternoon.
