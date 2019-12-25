A man is spending the holiday season in jail after Cobb police claimed to find him near a local university in possession of two guns and illegal drugs worth hundreds of dollars.
Kyle Mitchell Partello, 24, of Dallas, Georgia, was arrested by Cobb police just after midnight on Dec. 17 at the intersection of Chastain and Frey roads, less than 300 feet from the Kennesaw State University campus in Kennesaw, records show.
Police said Partello had two vacuum sealed bags of marijuana, each weighing an ounce, in a backpack inside his 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis, as well as several smaller bags, each containing about a gram of marijuana, in his vehicle and pants pocket.
Police said Partello also had a loaded handgun and a pistol in his car, as well as two vaping cartridges each containing around six grams of THC oil, a product of the cannabis plant that is illegal in Georgia.
Police said they also found in Partello’s car an electronic scale with marijuana residue on it and a large number of small plastic bags matching the ones containing around a gram of marijuana, which authorities said suggests Partello was dealing the drug.
Partello was also driving without proof of insurance, according to his warrant.
He faces two felony counts of purchasing, possessing, selling or distributing marijuana; felony counts of possessing a schedule one controlled substance and possessing guns during a felony; and a single misdemeanor count of driving without insurance, his jail record shows.
Partello is denied bail in Cobb, and is also subject to a detainment order from Douglas County authorities, per his jail record.
