Cobb Countians have some new neighbors — about 8,100 of them, according to the Atlanta Regional Commission’s latest numbers.
That’s the net increase in population the county saw in the last year, according to numbers released Tuesday. Cobb’s estimated population is now 766,400, keeping it the third most populous county in the Atlanta region.
So far this decade, Cobb has increased its population by 78,322 people, the ARC said. This represents a slower growth rate than in previous decades. The county added more than 150,000 people each decade between 1980 and 2000.
Each of metro Atlanta’s 10 counties saw population increases in the past year, pushing the region’s total population to over 4.6 million — larger than the populations of 24 states.
Fulton and Gwinnett counties added the most residents, while the highest growth rates occurred in the city of Atlanta as well as in Henry and Cherokee counties.
The past year marks the first time Cherokee County added more people than Cobb, having grown by 8,200 people.
