A Cobb County police officer was shot in the arm and a male suspect was shot in the torso during a late-night incident Wednesday in Austell, county police confirmed.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now investigating, and has confirmed the male suspect involved is 58-year-old James Edward Rucker.
In a news release Thursday, GBI Public Affairs Director Nelly Miles said two Cobb County police units responded to a report of shots being fired at a house on Ellison Court in Austell.
One officer went toward the door of the home, and was shot, Miles said.
"As the officer approached the door, a second officer observed a male, later identified as James Edward Rucker, age 58, in the doorway. The second officer fired in the direction of Rucker in the doorway," Miles said in the news release. "Rucker was shot multiple times and the officer by the door was also shot."
Miles said the injured policeman was treated and released from Grady Memorial Hospital, while Rucker remains under police custody at Atlanta Medical Center.
A gun was located in the doorway of the Ellison Court residence, she said.
"The GBI will conduct an independent investigation and once complete will be turned over to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office for review," the release stated.
Sgt. Wayne Delk, spokesman for the Cobb County Police Department, updated the MDJ on both men's conditions Thursday morning.
“My understanding is he’s still at Atlanta Medical Center,” Delk said of the male suspect, who is under police guard and technically in custody while in the hospital.
The male police officer, who was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta after being shot in the arm, was reportedly doing well, Delk said.
“My understanding is that last night he was doing really well, his prognosis was looking good,” Delk said of the shot policeman.
Delk said county police received a call around 11 p.m. Wednesday to the location of the shooting on Ellison Court in Austell, which is off South Gordon Road near Wallace Park.
The caller reported a person firing a weapon outside, Delk said, but when officers arrived on the scene and made their way to the reported residence, the male suspect was no longer outside.
“At the residence the male who they were responding to approached them with the handgun, he still had the handgun, and he was shot and one of our officers was also shot,” Delk said. “The male suspect was shot in the torso and our officer was shot in one of his arms.”
Delk said nobody else was injured or involved in the shooting incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.