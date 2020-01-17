Is Big Brother watching? Maybe. But the Cobb County Police Department insists it isn't. Not really, at least.
“We’re on our game," Stuart VanHoozer, deputy chief at the CCPD, told a crowd at the North Cobb Regional Library recently. "Because we don’t want to be a police state.”
In an effort to combat the national media’s “biased” coverage of law enforcement and its use of emerging technologies, VanHoozer explained and defended the department's use of technology such as facial recognition at a town hall hosted by west Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill.
“If we're making you unhappy with how we utilize technology, we will not be able to use our technology anymore because it will get, basically, taken away from us,” VanHoozer said. “So Cobb County Police is being extremely careful with how we use this technology. ... We've learned from other agencies’ mistakes, and we've listened and read about what citizens have issues with.”
But, he said, there is a “distinct bias in the media — it is absolutely there,” and he wanted to debunk what he saw as falsehoods that engender undue suspicion in technology that has been used not only to catch criminals but to exonerate people who were wrongly accused by police of doing something they hadn’t done.
“You’re seeing states completely outlaw (facial recognition) and we want you guys to be educated,” he said. “If you think it needs to be outlawed, that’s fine. But we want you to have the other side of the story.”
VanHoozer covered several technologies, but focused on facial recognition, license plate-readers and home security systems.
Contrary to popular belief, he said, neither of the two facial recognition platforms the CCPD is testing sift through social media profiles. They do, however, try to match images of suspects with the department’s collection of booking photos. And he called false-positive rates of 96% reported by British media “simply not true.” (The reports concerned the use of facial recognition technology in London between 2016 and 2018; in the news reports, law enforcement there did not dispute the figures, which were obtained via an open records request.)
Nor are license plate-readers, he argued, the scourge that privacy advocates have made them out to be.
According to VanHoozer, license plate-readers recognize a tag as such, interprets the digits on the tag and places it in a database, where it's cross-referenced with a list of stolen cars and people wanted by law enforcement, from terrorists and burglary suspects to missing people.
There are two kinds of license plate-readers in Cobb, he said: mobile readers affixed to CCPD cars and stationary readers in high-crime pockets of the county.
“We have a very high number of cameras in a very small area of Cobb County,” VanHoozer said. “If you happen to pass one of those, yes, we would know that your tag number came through that area at one time of the day. But we could never possibly tell where you went after that. There's no way to tell. We don't have enough cameras and we don't want that many cameras there. We don't need that many cameras. ... In some areas, not in the United States that I'm aware of, but in some areas, they have so many that you could be tracked. And as a department, we do understand and recognize that there is a limit. And we don't want to cross that limit because we're citizens here too.”
Later in the meeting, he said: “We’re on our game. … Because we don’t want to be a police state.”
He said the cameras would only alert police when it scans a plate linked to a serious offense or wanted person.
“The only alerts we get are stolen cars, stolen tags, wanted people, missing people and your terrorist/gang watch lists,” he said. “We cannot handle all the volume of all the other notifications. … If you have no insurance on your car, we don't know that.”
But one attendee said he was pulled over in Atlanta for driving with an expired tag, something the officer’s plate-reader had flagged.
VanHoozer acknowledged that the department’s seven mobile units “actually return everything.”
“If you have an expired tag … a suspended tag, no insurance, it returns all of that,” he said. “Our fixed units just return the serious crimes.”
In response to attendees’ questions about data retention, he said the county’s policy is to keep any hits the license plate-readers record for 24 months. But the fixed license plate-readers are provided by Flock, a company run by Georgia Tech graduates, whose policy is to keep information for only 30 days, much to the CCPD’s chagrin.
“I’ll be honest with you,” he said, “that hurts us.”
VanHoozer briefly addressed other technologies. He said the department is “not really heavy on drone technology” and uses it primarily to recreate traffic accidents and assist with the delivery of high-risk search warrants. The county has an agreement with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that allows it to access the National Interstate Ballistic Identification Network, which can use the unique patterns on spent shell casings to identify the gun from which they’re fired and, in turn, its owner.
At the end of his presentation, VanHoozer told the crowd that they could help prevent and prosecute crimes.
He said the department, like many others around the nation, has partnered with Ring, a home security company purchased by Amazon in 2018.
Ring manufactures doorbells with cameras that notify homeowners, via their smartphones, whenever it detects movement in front of their houses. The practice has been criticized by the Electronic Frontier Foundation, an organization focused on protecting people’s digital privacy, for inflaming “our greatest anxieties about crime.”
VanHoozer urged people to join the county’s security camera registry. It does not give the CCPD access to private camera feeds; rather, it lets officers know that they exist, in case they have information that could be used to solve a case.
Cameras are most effective if placed at “bottlenecks,” such as a home’s hallways or the entrance of a subdivision, VanHoozer said. For people who couldn’t afford a camera of their own, he suggested neighborhoods chip in to put one at their entrance and turn it toward the street, where they’re most likely to capture actionable information. The most useful information is a vehicle tag number, he said, followed by faces and clothing.
“And while we're talking about this, I know everybody in the room is concerned about privacy, but your phone if you are remotely worried about privacy, get rid of your cellphone. That thing knows everything about everything.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.