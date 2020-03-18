Police officers in Cobb County will stop responding to certain calls in person in an effort to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.
In a news release Wednesday, the Cobb County Police Department announced it would make "limited changes to our operations."
"We remain committed to responding to calls for service that require an officer’s presence," the release said. "However, there are calls for service that do not necessitate the need of an officer at the scene. In such cases residents may, after making an initial 911 call, get a call back from a police supervisor or an officer to make a report over the phone."
Such responses would be made on a case-by-case basis.
In addition, several units at the department's headquarters will operate under "Limited Operational Services."
The Records Unit at 140 North Marietta Parkway will remain open and available to the public from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
"Though the lobby remains open, we encourage the public to use the phone or website if at all possible to get copies of accident and/or incident reports."
Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., people can call 770-499-3900. CobbPolice.com is available 24 hours a day.
The Permits Office is closed beginning Wednesday until further notice. Current eligible permit applicants will not be able to renew or obtain a permit for employment until the office re-opens.
Those with questions should call 770-499-3932, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. or visit cobbcounty.org/public-safety/police/permits/alcohol-pawn-precious-metal-dealer-permits.
The Evidence Unit is also closed and suspending property pickups beginning Wednesday through April 7, 2020. In the event of an item needed due to an emergency (medication, currency, house/car keys, etc.) people can call 770-499-4128, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
