Dozens of Cobb County police officers retook their oath of office Thursday, a gesture meant to show their opposition to police brutality that Chief Tim Cox likened to a couple's renewing of their marriage vows.
Officers had taken the initiative, according to Cox and Cobb County Public Safety Director Randy Crider.
"A couple came forward and said they wanted to show to the community how serious they were," Cox said in a video of the event posted on the department's Facebook page.
"This idea came from those in our ranks," Crider affirmed in the video. "This was not forced on these officers by our command staff or by anyone else."
Before his officers retook their oath, Cox read a statement in which he said the department is "against racism in all its forms."
"We stand against brutality in all forms," he continued. "We will not stand for it. we will not tolerate it."
The chief said Cobb County is diverse, something that offers the department and community a foundation on which to build better relationships.
"It is important that I and each member of this department take the time to listen to different perspectives of people from those cultures, those backgrounds," he said, "and then also communicate my perspective, and hope we can have a conversation that is much more knowledgeable for everybody."
Crider said county leadership stands with its officers "100%" as long as they are "lawfully carrying out their duties without prejudice or without biases that would affect the treatment that any of our citizens or visitors get here in Cobb County."
The department has a total of 712 officers, Cox said in the video.
To see the video, visit facebook.com/CobbCountyPoliceDepartment
